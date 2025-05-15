A man who recently returned from abroad has people talking after he turned up with just one travelling bag

Netizens who saw the video of the young man's return were concerned, stating that he had nothing to show for his decade-long stay abroad

The young man's family was happy to see him again after so long and embraced him warmly, regardless of the netizens' concern

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young man who spent ten years abroad stirred reactions on social media after he reportedly returned with just one travelling bag.

In a viral TikTok video, the young man was seen in the company of a few friends at his family's residence, trying so hard to surprise his mother and sister.

Notably, he arrived with just a single travelling bag, which ignited mixed reactions from netizens.

While it remains unclear whether he had additional luggage that was simply out of view, many online users expressed surprise that he returned with so little after spending ten years abroad.

Some expected him to come back with multiple bags, seeing it as a reflection of his decade-long stay overseas.

Man's family delight despite returning with one bag

Despite the social media chatter, his mother and sister - those who matter most - appeared completely unbothered by the size of his luggage.

Their joy stemmed not from what he brought, but from the fact that their son and brother had returned home safely after such a long absence.

An emotional mother and sister could not let go of their beloved's embrace after seeing him for the first time in a decade.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh