Financial irregularities in certain categories of state institutions rose by over 100% in the final year of the Akufo-Addo administration

The irregularities recorded in the Auditor General's report rose from GH¢8.8 billion in 2023 to GH¢18.4 billion in 2024

The 2023 figure for irregularities was a steep drop from 2022, where irregularities stood at GH¢15,059,441,806

Financial irregularities involving public boards and statutory institutions shot up by over 100%, from GH¢8.8 billion in 2023 to GH¢18.4 billion in 2024, the final year of the Akufo-Addo administration.

During the period ending 31 December 2024, the total irregularities increased by 109.3% or GH¢9,616,410,469.33 from GH¢8,799,263,120 in 2023 to GH¢18,415,673,589 in 2024.

Financial irregularities involving public boards and statutory institutions rise up by over 100% in 2024

The Auditor General's report indicated that the 2023 figure for irregularities was a steep drop from 2022, where irregularities stood at GH¢15,059,441,806.

The total irregularities figure of GH¢12,856,172,626 for 2020 increased to GH¢17,483,483,538 in 2021.

The report noted that all the irregularity types increased in 2024 compared with the 2023 financial year, with the exception of payroll irregularities, which reduced to GH¢191,601 in 2024 from GH¢8,724,425 in 2023.

The 2024 total irregularities of GH¢18,415,673,589 were made up of a recoverable amount of GH¢15,573,745,411 and administrative infractions of GH¢2,841,928,179.

The administrative irregularities were made up of procurement irregularities and other procedural infractions and lapses in public financial management.

These administrative irregularities do not connote loss of funds.

"The recoverable amount constitutes inter-governmental agencies debts, other overdue receivables, locked up investments, unpaid taxes, unretired imprest, and advances and loans given to employees of various institutions. 9. The administrative irregularities comprise infractions that arose from procurement irregularities, and overdue payables."

Cash irregularities related to payments not supported with relevant documents, unaccounted revenue collected and unretired imprest.

Out of the total cash irregularities figure of GH¢4,584,683,049, GH¢2,953,414,600 represented an under declaration of revenue collected by the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The report also noted that the amount of GH¢1,292,171,480 also represented underpayment of revenue collected to SOEs and IPPs by the Electricity Company of Ghana as at the time of our audit.

Joy News reported that cash irregularities figure marked a remarkable rise of over 580-fold compared to the GHS7.9 million recorded in 2023.

The full complement of Auditor General reports can be viewed here.

Mahama administration's move to recover corruption proceeds

The ORAL committee, established on December 18, 2024, was tasked with identifying and retrieving looted state assets. The five-member preparatory team is chaired by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

It also includes former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Police Commissioner Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and former journalist Raymond Archer.

President John Mahama says the Attorney-General is currently building 33 cases of corruption and related offences against Akufo-Addo appointees.

The team was previously tasked to conduct fact-finding in corruption and corruption-related cases and report its findings to anti-graft agencies.

President John Mahama previously disclosed that the Attorney-General is currently building 33 cases of corruption and related offences against former government appointees.

How Ghanaians could contact ORAL

People can report to ORAL through the toll-free number 0800 900 111 or via www.oralgh.org, while suspected corruption can be reported via email at public@oralgh.org.

At the time, Mahama's transition team assured that the confidentiality of informants who made reports would be protected.

The transition team assured that these platforms prioritise security and confidentiality to protect informants from any risk of reprisal.

Ghana drops again on Corruption Perception Index

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana fell again on the Global Corruption Perception Index from its 2024 rankings.

The country ranked 80th out of 180 countries and territories assessed in the latest report released by Transparency International.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative noted that this was a decline from Ghana’s score and signalled a setback in its anti-corruption efforts.

