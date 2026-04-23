Relationship Manager Christopher Arthur was charged with stealing GH¢12 million from a client's account

Arthur admitted to the misuse of funds, including GH¢600,000 spent on sports betting

The court granted him bail while investigations continue into the accomplices and recovered assets

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A Relationship Manager at a bank, Christopher Arthur, has been arraigned at the Circuit Court for stealing GH¢12 million belonging to a businessman whose account was being managed by him.

Arthur is said to have used GH¢600,000 on sports gambling.

How Relationship Manager at Bank Stole GH¢12 Million From a Client, Blew GH¢600k On Betting

Source: Getty Images

Starr News reported that Arthur allegedly forged bank statements to conceal the transactions.

He, however, later admitted to the offence and made partial refunds. Some assets, including vehicles and cash believed to be proceeds of the crime, have been retrieved.

On April 23, Arthur pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing and was granted bail.

How was the GH¢12 million theft detected?

According to the proceedings in court, the businessman opened three accounts at the bank in 2023.

In January, 2026, the businessman started detecting some anomalies in the aforementioned accounts and quickly prompted the Arthur.

He later realised that GH¢12,000,000.00 had been misappropriated and suspected Arthur.

On March 8, 2026, Arthur allegedly generated an internally forged bank statement, which was later detected.

He later admitted the theft to the businessman and refunded GH¢94,000.00 in cash and on March 12, 2026, an additional GH¢ 1,195,900 after that.

But on March 25, 2026, the victim reported the matter to the police at Baatsonaa and Arthur was arrested.

During interrogation, he said he started the theft in pril 2025 and named two people, Gyamfua Obaayaa and Abigail Thelma, as accomplices.

Source: YEN.com.gh