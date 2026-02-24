Andrews Karikari Amankwaa, father-in-law of politician Sammy Gyamfi, reportedly died on February 18, 2026, after being shot during an armed carjacking in Kumasi

Blogger Clement Asamoah Yeboah has shared a new photo of the deceased as well as fresh details about the attack, which reportedly occurred while driving his Toyota Hiace at Abrepo on February 10

Social media users reacted to the new information, calling for swift justice and questioning security measures amid rising car theft concerns

A photo and more details about Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law, Andrews Karikari Amankwaa, have emerged after his tragic death during an armed carjacking.

On February 18, 2026, reports emerged that the GoldBod CEO's in-law had been killed.

Initial reports claimed he died in an armed robbery attempt, according to Asaase Radio.

"It is believed that Sammy’s father-in-law was shot by armed robbers. All necessary medical efforts were made to save his life, but Mr. Karikari could not make it. The armed robbery incident is said to have occurred in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, where the victim lived," Asaase Radio reported on its website,” the site wrote.

New details of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law emerge

In a video uploaded to his Gossips24 YouTube channel on Monday, February 23, 2026, Clement Asamoah Yeboah shared new details about Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law.

He shared a previously unseen photo of Andrews Karikari Amankwaa, taken during Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage to his wife, Irene, in 2022.

According to the popular gossip blogger, Amankwaa was driving his Toyota Hiace pickup truck on February 10 in the area of Abrepo when he was stopped by his would-be attackers.

The alleged carjackers demanded his car and shot him before driving away with the vehicle.

Clement Asamoah said passers-by later found him suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital, where he tragically died on February 18.

Reactions to details about Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law

nanapoku5259 said:

"The impudence of a murderer and car snatcher taking human life, and flying to Dubai with his wife to cool off🤔🤔🤔. May the author of our faith keep people away from these cold-hearted miscreants who have no value for human life!"

EmmanuelYeboah-j4z wrote:

"Ghanaians will now know the importance of identity cards and phone registration."

fredowusu22 commented:

"Ghana police erh, unless they don’t want to catch you. If you get on their wrong side, trust me, even if you go and hide inside bonsam trumu kraa, they’ll open it and arrest you."

Police arrest Sammy Gyamfi's in-law's alleged murderers

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested four suspects in connection with the death of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law, Andrews Karikari Amankwaa.

Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno announced the arrests in a press conference held on February 23.

