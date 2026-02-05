Nigerian actress Ajara Lasisi, popularly known as Aunty Ajara, passed away after a battle with liver disease on Thursday, February 5, 2026

The sad news of her death was confirmed by her brother, Ridwan Lasisi, in an emotional social media video and confirmed by blogger Linda Ikeji, who shared more details about her demise

Colleagues and fans of the beloved actress expressed sadness over the development, with many taking to social media to send condolences to her family

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nigerian actress Ajara Lasisi, popularly known as Aunty Ajara, has tragically passed away, throwing the film industry into mourning.

Nigerian actress Aunty Ajara dies on February 5, 2026, after a battle with liver disease. Image credit: AuntyAjara

Source: Facebook

The sad news of the beloved diminutive Yoruba actresses' death was announced by her brother, Ridwan Lasisi, in a video shared to social media on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

He stated that a doctor had confirmed to him that his sister, who had battled liver disease, had passed on.

“Good morning to you all. My name is Ridwan Lasisi. I am a brother to Ajara. The doctor confirmed to us this morning that Ajara has passed on,” he said.

According to reports, Ajara's condition worsened this week, and she was rushed to the hospital. Her condition was made public as other actors made an emotional appeal for support to finance her expensive treatment.

Ridwan Lasisi expressed gratitude to all who had supported his sister during her life, either through financial support, prayers, or any other means.

The Instagram video of Aunty Ajara's brother disclosing her death is below.

After the Nigerian actress's death, popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji reported that aside from her liver disease, Ajara was pregnant, which further complicated her condition.

The Instagram post shared by Linda Ikeji is below.

Aunty Ajara was a beloved actress who appeared in multiple movies, including Gingerrr, Queen Lateefah, and Isiti. She was often typecast as a powerful martriach, a role she often played with poise, grace, and class.

Reactions to Aunty Ajara’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic death of Nigerian actress Aunty Ajara.

beautifulfacesbyalexandra said:

"May God forgive your sins and grant you eternal rest."

helmaqueen1 wrote:

"Life’s too short. Never do anything to put yourself in a position to suffer and die. If suffering comes naturally, we manage it, but no use your hands find wahala, please. RIP ma 😢."

classelook commented:

"Omo, this is so sad. She was such a lovely person despite her physical challenges."

tosinbabs7926236 said:

"Ohhhhh, so sorry for the loss😢. May God rest her soul😢."

i_am_temmymore wrote:

"Bad news of the day 😢."

906_eventsltd commented:

"Omo😢 may her soul rest in peace."

Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu died during a vacation trip to South Africa.

Nwobu’s death was announced by popular blogger and content creator Awuzie Frankline in a Facebook post on Monday, November 24, 2025.

His cause of death was not released, but the tragic incident occurred a few hours after he had spent the weekend clubbing in South Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh