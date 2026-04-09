Three Level 400 students of the University for Development Studies were detained in police custody for alleged armed robbery

Police nabbed one of the suspects attempting to flee to the North East Region during the ongoing investigation

The university community is on edge as authorities pursue the full story behind the alleged armed robberies

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Three Level 400 students of the University for Development Studies are in police custody after their alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

Joy News suspects are from the Nyankpala and Dungu campuses of the university.

Three University For Development Studies Students Arrested Over Armed Robbery

Source: Getty Images

They have appeared in court and been remanded as investigations are ongoing, as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.

Addressing the media in Tamale, Northern Regional Police Commander, Wisdom Lavoe, said one of the suspects was arrested when he was trying to run to the North East Region.

He indicated that the arrest forms part of a broader police effort to clamp down on criminal activities in the region, particularly incidents involving armed robbery.

The case has since drawn attention within the university community, as authorities continue investigations into the incident.

Jewellery robbery gang arrested

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service recently arrested four suspects linked to a series of jewellery shop robberies recorded in Accra in 2025.

Following their arrests, CCTV footage capturing one of the incidents at a jewellery shop at Dzorwulu has surfaced online.

The footage, dated October 20, 2025, shows one of the alleged suspects, fully masked, forcibly entering the shop at the start of the robbery.

Source: YEN.com.gh