A Ghanaian lady lamented that living in the upscale Airport Residential Area has made it difficult for her to find a partner

She noted several suitors think she lives in the area with her husband and hence don't make serious advances towards her

Netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts on what she said while others comforted her

A Ghanaian lady has lamented the loss of numerous suitors because of where she lives and the assumption that she resides in the area with her husband.

The lady said she resides in the Airport Residential Area in the Greater Accra region. Airport Residential Area is a beacon of urban luxury and modern living in Accra Ghana. Its proximity to Kotoka International Airport as well as schools, hospitals and malls makes it a top-notch area.

Ghanaian lady laments being single because she lives in the Airport Residential Area. Photo credit: @withAlvin

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the lady complained that anytime she tells a possible lover she lives in the Airport Residential area, they assume she is married even though she does not wear a ring.

“See me! Why? When a guy approaches me and I tell the person, ‘I live in the Airport Residential area,’ they just assume I live with my husband. I am single, I am not married.”

She added that the assumption that people living in the neighbourhood are rich also makes it worse for her to find a partner.

The lady insisted that she must find a partner and get married in 2025.

“You guys is Airport killing my shine? Airport is not even allowing me to get a boyfriend because you are expensive. Someone told me he thought I lived with my husband at Airport. I just responded that I am not married yet. What is all this? 2025 I must marry.”

Watch the video below:

Airport Residential lady comforted over boyfriend woes

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @withAlvin on X. Read them below:

@Put_in_1 asked:

“Lol. Why are you single at this age?”

@Nanaezze said:

“This simple nice advertisement type is what we want to be seeing f3f33f3.”

@Rubilu12 wrote:

“No oo, Airport is not killing your shine. I like you but I be unemployed oo😂.”

@sham_gazy said:

“I know her very well, don't be deceived with her filters. You will understand her singleness when you get close, not a sugar mummy type, just fortunate living at the airport residential, doing zero work with children in a family house. Maybe for those thinking she's rich 😂.”

@E_Asamoah01 wrote:

“Bro abeg you in the name of Jesus, you fit get me her contact🙏.”

@GhanaScofield said:

“She either dey go clock 40 or she dey her late 30s. She go search taya. Plenty guys go come but dem go enter den lef till that one boy wey be desperate secof pressure from ein family to bring forth a son or daughter.”

@elikpli_m1998 wrote:

“She no get younger sister? Her mates are all married oo. Unless she dey want sugar boy!”

@zark_iPhone said:

“Ghanaian men ankasa some are fearos too much. Person place of residence too dey scare u. Chai.”

Woman laments being single

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady shared her frustration over being unmarried.

In a viral video, the lady said she was ready to get married. She added that she did not have any specific preference.

Netizens thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the video.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh