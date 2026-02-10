A female student of the University of Ghana (UG) has gained attention after pursuing a career in photography while successfully balancing her academic responsibilities

The level 300 student explained that her decision to pursue photography alongside her studies stems from a deep passion for the art

She believes strongly that she can make a significant impact in photography, despite it being a male-dominated field.

A student at the University of Ghana has been praised for pursuing her passion for photography alongside her academic studies.

Rocklyn, a level 300 student studying Linguistics with a History major, explained that her love for preserving memories through pictures inspired her to pursue photography professionally.

UG student balances academics with her passion for photography. Photo credit: Ozgur Donmaz/Getty Images, Voice of Legon/X

Source: UGC

According to her, she began by taking photos with her phone before deciding to intern with an organisation, where she is being groomed to refine her talent and improve her camera-handling skills.

“I’ve been doing this work for a while. I was inspired to take it seriously because I’ve always loved taking pictures, so pursuing it professionally felt like a natural and progressive step forward”.

According to Rocklyn, although she has gained impressive skills with the camera, she currently considers photography a side hustle. She says she intends to pursue it professionally in the future, but for now, she is carefully balancing it with her academic work.

"I look forward to pursuing it full time in the near future but for now it is just a side hustle"

She further revealed that she is very much invested in her degree programme at the University of Ghana (UG) and was not considering sacrificing it for other interests.

She believes she can make a significant impact in photography, despite it being a male-dominated field. According to her, the ability to make a mark isn’t defined by gender, but by the depth of one’s passion and skill.

Passion fuels Rocklyn's pursuit of a photography career. Photo credit: Connect Images/Grant Squibb/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Photography may seem like a male-dominated field, but that shouldn’t stop women from pursuing it. Women are making a significant impact in many male-dominated areas, and photography should be no exception. Let your passion be the driving force behind your achievements".

Speaking about the challenges she faces in her field, she noted that most revolve around balancing her professional work with her responsibilities as a student. She emphasised that she has never experienced discrimination or harassment in her line of work.

"Most of the challenges I have faced in my work as a photographer is about balancing my work with academics. I have not really faced any peculiar challenges apart from that".

Across the world, women are making remarkable strides in photography, proving that talent knows no gender. Their passion and dedication continue to inspire new generations of women to pick up the camera and make their mark. Some notable women photographers include Diane Arbus, Vivian Maier, and Dorothea Lange.

Watch the X video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh