Twene Jonas, in a video, opened up about his future plans in case he gets deported from the US

The social commentator said he would leave his properties in the care of some white men who would rent them out and send him the money in Ghana

Twene Jonas also shared that he had made plans to ship his luxurious cars to Ghana if he got deported

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has shared his future plans amid the ongoing deportations being carried out by President Donald Trump's administration.

Twene Jonas shares his future plans in case he is deported to Ghana. Photo source: @twenejonas

Source: Instagram

The social media personality took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself speaking about his potential removal from the country and return to Ghana.

Twene Jonas noted that he did not fear potential deportation and return to Ghana, as he had travelled to the US and had fun experiences there.

The social commentator said he had already made plans to leave his properties in the care of some individuals, who would rent them out to tenants and transfer the rent money to his bank accountant in Ghana if he was eventually deported.

He said:

"I have chilled a lot in this world. If they send me back, I have not lost anything. For what it is worth, I have travelled to see America before. I have chilled. I am here in my kitchen and have laid down the foundation even if I am deported. I will give my houses to some white people, who will rent them out and send me the money every month when I am in Ghana."

He also claimed that he had plans to ship his expensive luxury vehicles, including a Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and BMW M Competition, to Ghana after he resettled there.

Twene Jonas said that, unlike Africans, he fully trusted foreign individuals to take care of his properties and generate a lot of money for him to spend during a possible return to Ghana.

In recent weeks, the social commentator has expressed fears about the ongoing mass deportations and has regularly stayed indoors to avoid any trouble with immigration agents.

Twene Jonas recently alleged that officials from Homeland Security and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had visited his old residence after some Ghanaians reported him to them for a potential deportation to Ghana.

Below is the video of Twene Jonas sharing plans in case he is deported:

Twene Jonas' plans after deportation stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mr_wealth_ Jnr commented:

"Keep on insulting us, you come meet us here."

ntakedinehayford said:

"You this guy, why only vanity things nkoaa na you think about?"

Stunner Wan commented:

"Hw3, come and you will meet Otumfour and Nana Addo here. U are happy 😁."

Tuga GH said:

"I like this but sometimes he lies too much."

Kofi Thompson commented:

"I feel so sad 😢😢. You are a great guy and some of us appreciate you."

Twene Jonas cruises amid ICE visit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas cruised in a luxurious vehicle in town after immigration officials allegedly visited his home.

The controversial social commentator flaunted the unique features of his BMW M Competition SUV luxury vehicle.

The video of Twene Jonas cruising in his car triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh