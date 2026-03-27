"I'm More Popular on Their Platforms Than Bawumia": Frank Amoakohene Taunts NPP

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has claimed he is more popular than NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, sparking controversy online

His comments, made in a Facebook post, are seen as a subtle jab at the immediate past Vice President

The remarks have drawn reactions from Ghanaians, reigniting debates over political influence and popularity within the NPP.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has stirred controversy by claiming he is more popular than Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This statement comes amid intense criticism from some NPP members, who have questioned his competence as the minister of a key region such as the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, Claims he's more popular than NPP's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Thursday, March 26, 2026, the young and vibrant minister took a swipe at the NPP, claiming to have become the most talked-about person on their platforms.

"I am more popular on their platforms and in their conversations than their candidate. Eno be juju be that Akwadaaa Nyame ampa," he wrote.

These comments by Dr Amoakohene are seen as a subtle jab at Dr. Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of Ghana.

How did Bawumia win NPP flagbearer race?

Bawumia was recently re-elected as the presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2028 election.

He was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the NPP headquarters on January 31, 2026, polling 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes (23.8%), and Dr Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes (18.5%).

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum received 1,999 votes (1%), while the former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes (0.2%).

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

According to the NPP constitution, for a candidate to be elected as the presidential flagbearer, they must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens react to Amoakohene’s comments on Bawumia

The Ashanti Regional Minister’s remarks about Dr Bawumia have sparked reactions from Ghanaians who came across his Facebook post. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Jerry Mensah said:

"Comedians always think they are popular than others."

@George Nkornyui also said:

"Hahahaha. You're causing them a sleepless night."

@Nana Kwame Nkrumah commented:

"Always buying Pressure for innocent Oldmen Akodaa bonii."

@Daniel Tee also commented:

"The shade Minister. I love yr humour. U are the best..U can only survive among these witches and wizards the way u are going. They thought they can break u down but they feel intimidated by yr shade of humour."

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, bows to former President Nana Akufo-Addo's mural on the Asokwa Interchange in Kumasi. Photo credit:UGC.

Source: Facebook

Amoakohene bows to Akufo-Addo's portrait

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Dr Frank Amoakohene paid respect to former President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

The Minister was captured in a viral video bowing to a mural of Akufo-Addo at the Asokwa Interchange during the ongoing street arts festival.

The video of the minister’s gesture has gone viral, sparking reactions across Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh