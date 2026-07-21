New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham elevated the role of AI minister to Cabinet level for the first time in UK history

Kanishka Narayan, who previously served as junior AI minister under Keir Starmer, takes on the newly elevated position

The appointment comes as Britain navigates Europe's heated debate over technological sovereignty and AI governance

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Britain has made history by appointing its first Cabinet-level minister dedicated entirely to artificial intelligence, as new Prime Minister Andy Burnham moves quickly to reshape his government's technology agenda.

PM Andy Burnham appoints Kanishka Narayan as the UK's first Cabinet-level AI minister, stressing his commitment to AI governance amid European debates. Image credit: @PolitlcsUK, Foreign Policy

Source: UGC

Kanishka Narayan has been named minister for artificial intelligence, with the role elevated to a full Cabinet position for the first time in the country's history. Politics UK on X reported the appointment on 21 July 2026.

Narayan is not new to the brief. He was first brought in as junior minister for artificial intelligence and online safety in September 2025 under former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where he worked beneath Technology Secretary Liz Kendall.

Burnham removed Kendall from the Cabinet on 20 July, clearing the way for the restructured arrangement that places Narayan's AI portfolio at a senior level.

Andy Burnham's rise to Prime Minister

Burnham's path to Downing Street moved swiftly. Starmer announced on 22 June 2026 that he was stepping down as Labour leader and would leave office once a successor was in place. That same day, Burnham confirmed he would contest the leadership.

He was officially named Labour leader on 17 July 2026, and following a meeting with King Charles III on 20 July, he became Prime Minister.

Burnham, 56, brings extensive public service experience to the role. He served as Mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017 to 2026 and sat in Parliament from 2001 to 2017.

He previously ran for Labour leadership in both 2010 and 2015, and held several Cabinet positions, including health secretary under Prime Minister Gordon Brown between 2009 and 2010. He is broadly aligned with Labour's moderate left wing.

The Instagram post below has more details about the appointment of the UK’s first AI minister, Kanishka Narayan.

Britain Joins France, Canada on AI Governance

Britain is not the first country to give AI a dedicated senior minister. France and Canada have already established comparable positions at a high level of government.

However, the move signals that London is now treating artificial intelligence as a priority equal to more traditional portfolios.

Burnham has not yet set out a detailed strategy on AI or technology more broadly.

He and Narayan are expected to define Britain's stance as European nations continue to debate questions of technological sovereignty and the extent to which governments should regulate AI development.

The appointment drew plenty of conversation online, with social media users offering a range of views on the decision.

Reactions to the UK's New AI Minister

precillamendonca offered:

"Congratulations 🎉."

lovemoniquemusic said:

"Yow. For like 20 minutes I thought this guy was AI! 😂😂."

bobbybops16 wrote:

"UK is really lucky, every 6 months they get a new PM."

morrison_alban added:

"Soon AI will take his job 😂."

karing_hh commented:

"There was no need for that…AI could have been under the science and technology department, handled by the same minister. What a waste of resources."

Kofi Mahama seeks re-election as the NDC UK-Ireland Chapter Deputy Youth Organiser. Photo credit: Kofi Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NDC-UK re-elect Kofi as Deputy Youth Organiser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Theophilus Sarpong, widely known as Kofi Mahama, has declared his intention to seek re-election as Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK and Ireland Chapter.

In a public statement, Sarpong confirmed that he would not be contesting the Chapter Youth Organiser position left vacant by his outgoing superior, Freddy Kotogbor, who has decided not to seek another term.

Despite widespread expectation that he would move up, Kofi Mahama said he reached his decision after careful reflection.

Source: YEN.com.gh