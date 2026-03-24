Immigration lawyer Akua Poku urged people seeking to move to the United States to be well-prepared

The US-based legal expert gave some insight into what officers mostly look for in the visa interviews

Her advice comes against the backdrop of Ghanaian students who were recently denied their visas

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Being offered a scholarship to study at any school in the United States of America does not guarantee that you will automatically be permitted to travel to the country to pursue that endeavour.

The applicant will need to be admitted by a school in the US, pay the SEVIS I Fee to the Department of Homeland Security, and complete a DS-160 Form on the Department of State website.

US-based immigration lawyer, Akua Poku, lists what officers look at before approving an American visa. Photo credit: @Uladzimir Zuyeu/Getty Images, @AK Poku/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

From there, the applicant will have to pay a non-refundable visa application fee, create a profile on the US visa appointment website, and book an interview date at the embassy in Accra.

The process is completed when the applicant undergoes biometric collection before the visa interview.

Imagine going through the entire process, spending time and money, only to face the last hurdle, the visa interview, and then being refused by the visa officer, citing various reasons why you do not qualify to relocate to the US for your studies.

YEN.com.gh reached out to Akua Poku, a US-based immigration lawyer and founder of AK Poku Law, for her expert views on student visa issuance and the relevant factors considered before a visa is granted.

A US-based immigration lawyer gives insight into the visa process amid recent reports of Ghanaians being denied documentation. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Immigration lawyer enlightens applicants on visa issuance

Akua Poku first explained that Ghana is not on the list of 39 countries affected by the US travel ban, but stressed that issuance now faces intense scrutiny.

"Ghana is not among the 39 countries affected by the January 1, 2026, presidential proclamation, the latest US travel ban imposing visa and travel restrictions on specific nations. Under that proclamation, nationals of the listed countries face suspension of certain US visa categories, including F student visas. Some African countries affected include Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Sudan, and Togo.

"However, since October 1, 2025, most nonimmigrant visa applicants, including students, must attend in-person interviews. Consular officers review the DS-160, including social media disclosures, and examine prior travel history and past visa records to assess credibility and admissibility. Background screening is not new, but scrutiny has intensified."

Akua Poku list things visa officers check

The first thing Akua Poku mentioned as a major consideration when it comes to issuing student visas is admission to a SEVP-approved school, supported by a valid Form I-20.

Here, the applicant must demonstrate with valid documents that they have been offered admission to a recognised school in the US.

The second factor officers consider is whether the applicant intends to pursue a full course of study, as the applicant must demonstrate a genuine desire to complete the program for which the visa is issued.

The third factor visa officers consider is the intent of the applicant to depart after completing the program, with applicants needing to show that they will return to their country once they are done with their studies.

Another critical consideration a visa officer looks at when issuing a student visa is sufficient financial support, with an emphasis on whether the applicant can demonstrate the ability to cover tuition, living, and other expenses.

The fifth factor Akua Poku mentioned when deciding whether an applicant qualifies for a US student visa is academic preparation for the program, where the applicant’s past education will need to match the program they want to study.

She concluded by stating that when it comes to the issuance of a student visa to the US, funding alone is not enough.

"Even a fully funded student may be refused if the officer is not convinced of nonimmigrant intent or if the overall narrative lacks credibility."

Man denied US visa cries out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student was left heartbroken in his quest to study in the US after being denied his visa.

An online video that went viral at the time captured him looking distraught as he announced that his application had been turned down.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh