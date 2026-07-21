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Kevin Taylor Declares Interest in NPP National Chairman Position After Wontumi’s Sentence
Ghana

Kevin Taylor Declares Interest in NPP National Chairman Position After Wontumi’s Sentence

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Kevin Taylor has declared his interest in becoming the NPP’s next National Chairman, promising to lead major reforms within the party
  • He said the NPP must become clean, disciplined and principled to regain the confidence of Ghanaians
  • Taylor also backed Chairman Wontumi’s 20-year sentence, arguing that no individual should escape accountability because of political affiliation

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Media personality Kevin Taylor has declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), promising to lead reforms aimed at rebuilding the party and restoring public confidence.

Ghana, Chairman Wontumi, Kevin Taylor, NPP, NDC, Kumasi
Kevin Taylor seeks NPP National Chairman position, reacts to Wontumi's sentence. Image credit: Smart Ghana TV, Loud Silence media
Source: UGC

In a statement shared on social media, Taylor also reacted to the 20-year prison sentence handed to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

He welcomed the judgment and said the NPP must demonstrate that it supports accountability, transparency and the rule of law, regardless of the political status of those involved.

Kevin Taylor outlines vision for NPP leadership

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Taylor described himself as an aspiring National Chairman and pledged to champion major changes within the party should delegates give him the mandate.

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He stated

“Should I be given the mandate to serve as National Chairman, I will champion a renewed process of reform within our party.”

According to him, the NPP must become more disciplined and principled to regain the trust of Ghanaians after its recent political challenges.

Taylor added:

“The new NPP I seek to help build and lead must be clean, disciplined, principled, and capable of earning Ghanaians’ confidence once again.”

Kevin Taylor supports Wontumi’s conviction

Commenting on Chairman Wontumi’s case, Taylor praised the court for what he described as a fair and well-considered judgment.

He said:

“I commend the court for delivering what appears to be a fair, impartial, and well-considered judgment in the case of The Republic v. Bernard Antwi Boasiako.”

Taylor argued that no party member should be protected from accountability because of political affiliation.

He further stated that the party must support lawful investigations and prosecutions involving any former official accused of financial misconduct or causing losses to the state.

Read also

Chairman Wontumi's lawyer outlines next move after 20-year imprisonment

Check out the Facebook post of Kevin Taylor's intention below:

Taylor ended by stressing that those who defend or glorify criminal conduct should have no place in the future of the NPP.

Prophet Roja's prophecy to Chairman Wontumi resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Roja's prophecy concerning Chairman Wontumi's legal troubles, which resurfaced following his sentencing to 20 years in prison.

As the debate intensifies online, many are intrigued by the preacher's forewarning and the stark difference in the predicted prison term, raising questions about the accuracy and implications of such prophecies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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