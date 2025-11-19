Ohemaa Conny has expressed excitement about her nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

The Netherlands-based content creator faces off with OK Elvis, Naana Donkor Arthur, and others in the Social Media Star (Diaspora) category

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, shed noted that the nomination has been encouraging and motivating

Netherlands-based Ghanaian content creator, Ohemaa Conny, has described her nomination for 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) as a well-deserved honour.

In an interview, she indicated that her nomination represented recognition for years of hard work and consistency.

Netherlands-based content creator Ohemaa Conny is motivated by his 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards nomination.

Source: Instagram

"Being nominated means a lot to me. I've put in a lot of hard work and consistency into my content, and it feels amazing to be recognised for that effort," Ohemaa Conny said.

The Netherlands-based content creator has been nominated for the Social Media Star (Diaspora) award at the fourth edition of YEAs. She is competing with Obaa Cee, OK Elvis, Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA), and Kofi Gabs with voting expected to close on November 20, 2025.

Source: Original

Ohemaa Conny on YEN Entertainment Awards nomination

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ohemaa Conny who has dedicated her platform to showcasing Ghanaian culture to global audiences, state that the honour of her nomination is both encouraging and motivating

"It [YEN Awards nomination] is encouraging and motivates me to continue sharing my work with the world," she said.

She added that the nomination serves as confirmation that her content strategy was working and proved that staying consistent and true to her vision while highlighting Ghanaian culture could create meaningful impact.

"It's a validation that the content I create resonates with people," she explained, adding that "It shows that staying consistent and true to my vision while highlighting Ghanaian culture can have a real impact, both at home and abroad."

Sharing insights into her content direction, she indicated that despite residing in the Netherlands, Ohemaa Conny has built a strong following on social media back home because of her Ghana-centred content.

Voting for the CompuGhana sponsored 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards is underway.

Source: Original

She explained that her ability to maintain strong ties to her homeland by following Ghanaian news and staying in regular contact with friends and family back home have contributed immensely to her content direction.

"Even though I live in the Netherlands, Ghana will always be my home, and I try to stay updated and engaged with what's happening there," she said.

Living in the Netherlands opened Ohemaa Connie's eyes to Ghana's unique vibrancy. The contrast between Dutch reserve and Ghanaian warmth inspired her content creation journey.

"In the Netherlands, people are friendly but often keep to themselves, which is very different from the warmth and energy in Ghana. I wanted to show the world how beautiful Ghana is, how welcoming our people are, and highlight our diverse cultures and traditions beyond Accra," she noted.

Ohemaa Connie strategically crafts content that resonates with both diaspora and homeland audiences. She uses English to ensure international accessibility while incorporating Ghanaian jokes, traditions, and everyday life elements that speak directly to Ghanaian viewers.

"This way, everyone can connect with the content, whether they're in Ghana or abroad," she explained.

See one of Ohemaa Conny's videos below:

