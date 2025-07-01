Winifred Kwarteng has been recognised as one of the youngest female morticians in the country, defying stereotypes in a male-dominated industry

Winifred took over her father's mortuary in Agona Swedru to build on a 25-year legacy in the funeral services industry

Breaking societal norms, Winifred discussed the challenges of her career and how she overcame stigma and stereotypes

A 24-year-old Ghanaian woman, Winifred Ewurabena Kwarteng, has become a trailblazer in Ghana’s funeral services industry, emerging as one of the youngest and the few female morticians and hearse drivers in the country.

Winifred’s journey began when she decided to take over her father’s mortuary in Agona Swedru, even as her peers pursued more conventional careers like medicine and nursing.

Fast forward, she has provided vital services to grieving families while challenging and rising above societal expectations.

At a time when most young women dream of becoming doctors or nurses, she chose the path of being a mortician.

Winifred isn't just a mortician; she is also a hearse driver. The young Ghanaian has proved to many that some career choices, which have traditionally been male-dominated, can also be open to change.

Growing up in a family that operated a funeral services business, Winifred always felt a deep connection to the profession. She delved deeper into why she decided not to branch away from what her family does, describing being a mortician as her calling.

In her words:

“This business is my calling. I do it with passion, and unlike my siblings, I am not scared. I realised I can make more here and offer the kind of care families need, rather than working elsewhere for a salary.”

Winifred runs two branches of her family’s funeral homes chain: one in Swedru and the other in Gomoa Oguoa.

Services offered include embalming, body preservation, hearse rental, and the sale of caskets, wreaths, and other funeral-related items.

Also, as a hearse driver, she is personally involved in transporting the deceased, always ensuring they are treated with the utmost respect and care.

Winifred Ewurabena's journey as a mortician

Her journey has not been without challenges, particularly as a young woman in an industry often dominated by men.

“Many people belittle me because of my gender. But I’ve learned to handle those situations with grace,” she said.

Winifred has faced harsh comments and even avoided certain social situations because of the stigma attached to her profession.

One aspect of her work that fascinates many is the care she takes with the deceased.

"I treat everybody as if they’re asleep,” Winifred explains, referring to how she prepares the bodies for burial. "There’s no need to fear the dead; they don’t speak.”

Her professionalism and dedication to the work have earned her respect in the community, and she is determined to make the funeral industry a more accepting space for women.

