Nigerian fashion designer Ezinne Olivia has shared a tribute to late Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi

Ezinne indicated that she had reached out to Sadia Sanusi in 2020 to learn from her, describing her as someone she deeply admired

Sadia Sanusi passed away 'peacefully' on June 14, 2026, just days before her Kente Artistry Masterclass later this month

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Nigerian fashion designer Ezinne Olivia has shared a tribute to the late Sadia Sanusi following her death on June 14, 2026.

Nigerian fashion designer Ezinne Olivia shares a tribute to late Ghanaian designer Sadia Sanusi after finding an old 2020 message. Image credit: Ezinne Olivia, Sadia Sanusi (Facebook & Instagram)

Source: Facebook

The tribute is among a growing number of personal accounts from people who have spoken about the influence of the late fashion entrepreneur.

One of such is Keleplux, a wedding content creator who shared a video on TikTok celebrating Sadia Sanusi's top 10 kente wedding dress looks.

The video highlights some of her most striking design styles, including a vibrant green and yellow kente floor-length gown with a draped lace bodice.

Sadia Sanusi passed away peacefully on June 14, 2026, just days before her Kente Artistry Masterclass, which was scheduled for June 22-26 to mark her tenth anniversary as a brand.

Her family confirmed her passing in an official statement released on June 15, 2026, describing her as a visionary designer and a woman of purpose, creativity and grace.

The official statement from Sadia Sanusi’s family confirming her death is below:

Ezinne Olivia shares Sadia Sanusi tribute

In a post spotted by YEN.com.gh, Ezinne Olivia recounted her personal experience with Sadia Sanusi as part of her journey to grow in the fashion industry.

According to her, she discovered an old message from 2020 that she had sent to Sadia Sanusi, which brought her to tears.

At the time, she had been searching for someone to help her sharpen her craft and had reached out to people she deeply admired in the industry.

Sadia Sanusi was one of them, a designer she respected so much that she had been willing to travel to Ghana just to learn from her.

She wrote:

"Seeing this old message from 2020 shattered my heart in ways I can't even explain. Sometimes the people who inspired us from afar never even realize how much they shaped our journey, our hunger, our passion, and our dreams. May her soul rest in peace. Rest in peace Sadia."

The tribute shared by Ezinne Olivia for Sadia Sanusi can be seen below.

Sadia Sanusi's tribute sparks reactions

The tribute drew emotional reactions from fashion lovers, with many reflecting on the fragility of life and the loss of a creative voice. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Gift Joseph wrote:

"Chai, we are searching for more knowledge in fashion and someone is leaving with it forever."

Blessyn Godwyn said:

"Dead howwww… God abeg."

Precious Onyinye Achunike wrote:

"Life is fickle. May her soul find rest."

Eniye Onome Nesiama indicated:

"Once you are creative, you have to be prayerful. Most times creative people with talent are always attacked spiritually."

Priska Emenike Oluchi wrote:

"Rest in peace, Sadia. Your work touched so many hearts."

Agu Zinnyblack also said:

"Chai. I saw the video but didn't read the caption. I admired her beauty and craft. Omo. Life."

Fashion lovers react to Ezinne Olivia's tribute to late Ghanaian entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi, who passed away on June 14, 2026. Image credit: Ezinne Olivia, Sadia Sanusi (Facebook & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Former Skyy Power journalist dead

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, former Skyy Power 93.5 FM and Empire 102.7 FM News Editor Ohene Gyan has reportedly passed away.

Before his death, Ohene Gyan established himself as a respected voice in Ghana's media industry.

He served as News Editor at both stations, playing a key role in news gathering, content production and the delivery of credible information to audiences, particularly in the Western Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh