A video of a South African woman sharing her dating experience with Ghanaian men has sparked reactions online

In a video shared on TikTok, the South African woman said most Ghanaian men that she had met were gold diggers who love to live off their women

Her assertions attracted mixed reactions from netizens, including Ghanaians on social media

A South African woman has taken to social media to call out Ghanaian men living in their country.

Sharing her experience with some Ghanaian men in her home country, the South African woman, identified as Katli Baby, said they are "gold diggers" who like to live off the toil of successful women.

She said Ghanaian men in South Africa intentionally target older women who are well-to-do so that they can drive their cars.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, Katli Baby further described Ghanaian men as "Slay Kings" who only want to look good to attract rich-order South African women.

"Ghanaian men want women who have a job or who have a business because you are gonna help him with the bill. It's not even 50/50, it's 90/10. You are gonna be paying bills," she said.

Katli Baby's assertions attract mixed reactions

Katli Baby's assertions about Ghanaian men attracted mixed reactions from netizens who chanced on her video.

@Augustusdou said:

"Don’t mistake Ghana for Nigeria."

@portable me replied:

"That means you don’t know Nigeria men."

@EFYA also said:

"Is not abt Ghanaian men, most men in general, and is such a shame."

@EKUA KORKOR commented:

"As a Ghanaian woman our men are not spenders. So this might be true."

@Tshego kekana also commented:

"As someone who is very familiar with Ghanaians, even in Ghana - I absolutely disagree."

@Katli baby replied:

"They use women in other countries to be full providers in their country."

African-American woman shares experience dating Ghanaian men

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, an African-American woman shared her experience dating Ghanaian men.

According to the African-American woman, known as Hannah Neely, Ghanaian men are the best she ever met in her dating life.

She further stated that Ghanaian men are responsible and provide for their women.

