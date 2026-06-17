Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie visited Black Stars ahead of World Cup opener

Social media erupted with mixed reactions on the Chief Justice's involvement with the Black Stars delegation

Supporters defend Justice Baffoe-Bonnie's presence while critics raise concerns over political mingling

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Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice President of Ghana and the Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie visited the Black Stars at the team's hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The high-powered delegation visited to offer words of encouragement ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Ghanaians on social media express mixed reactions as Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie visits Black Stars team with Prof Opoku-Agyemang. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang

Source: Facebook

Others who joined the two were Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, H.E. Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chief of Juaben Traditional Area, who represented Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, Alex Segbefia, the Chief of Staff to the Vice President, among others.

However, several Ghanaians on social media wondered why the Chief Justice was part of the delegation.

Many Ghanaians registered their displeasure, while others defended Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie's presence in Canada.

Bra Kwasi LeMarks, a Ghanaian on Facebook, for instance, wondered if former Chief Justice, Getrude Torkonoo, would have been criticised if she did the same while serving.

"I can imagine the former chief justice going to watch a World Cup match in Canada with Bawumia in 2022. Herh, Ghana paaa this?"

However, another person, Fredua Christopher, in a Facebook post, defended the Chief Justice and claimed this was not Justice Baffoe-Bonnie's first time attending a World Cup.

"His Lordship Baffoe Bonnie is an ardent football fanatic, including his wife, Madam Patience Baffoe Bonnie, who is also a direct stakeholder of Ghana Football. This is not the first time His Lordship Baffoe Bonnie is going for the World Cup. In 2014, the current CJ, along with other justices of the Supreme Court, were in Brazil for the World Cup."

However, Kofi Osei, an outspoken Ghanaian on Facebook, said the Chief Justice's mingling with politicians raises concerns.

"The mingling of the Chief Justice with political actors must concern every Ghanaian who believes in the integrity of our Republic. The Office of the Chief Justice is not an ordinary office. It is one of the few institutions that must stand visibly above politics, above friendships, above party colours, and above personal interests."

Ivan Bans of the Office of the Vice President also argued on Facebook that the CJ's presence in Toronto has no political connections.

"Does becoming Chief Justice mean a person can no longer have a normal life or participate in national events? The Chief Justice was seen alongside the Vice President during a visit to the Black Stars camp ahead of Ghana’s opening match against Panama. The purpose of the visit was simply to encourage the players and wish them well as they represent Ghana on the world stage. Attending such an event does not automatically compromise the independence or otherwise the integrity of the judiciary."

Source: YEN.com.gh