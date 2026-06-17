Several prominent Ghanaians travelled to Toronto to watch the Black Stars play their first 2026 World Cup match against Panama

The Vice President Prof Janae Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II are at the top of the list of VIPs present

Ghanaians are hoping that the Black Stars will put up a good show, considering the numerous VIPs present to support them

The Ghana Black Stars will play their first 2026 World Cup game against the Panama national football team on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Several respected Ghanaians have arrived in Toronto to witness Ghana's World Cup opener at the Toronto Stadium, commercially known as BMO Field, in Canada.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang joins other prominent Ghanaians to watch the Black Stars' opening match in the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang/Facebook, @Asante_nation & @GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: UGC

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice President of Ghana, will be present at the stadium. Other top Ghanaian politicians present include the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Minister of Youth & Sports Kofi Adams, Chief of Staff (Office of the Vice President) Alex Segbefia and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo a top NDC member.

Meanwhile, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is also expected at the BMO Field to cheer on the Black Stars in their 2026 World Cup opener against Panama.

Graphic Online reported that he is also the Special Guest of Honour at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Business Summit, taking place in Toronto, Canada, from June 15 to 21.

The event is being organised by the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce and its partners.

The Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie will also be watching the Black Stars play against Panama. Justice Baffoe-Bonnie earlier joined the Vice President to visit the Black Stars at the team's hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Ghana High Commissioner to Canada Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh will also join the other prominent Ghanaians to watch the match.

Ghanaian football legends like Samuel Osei Kuffuor and Asamoah Gyan will also be present to watch the match.

Analysing Ghana's chances of beating Panama

Ghana's preparations for the 2026 World Cup have been far from smooth.

The four-time African championshas played only one warm-up match ahead of the tournament – a 1-1 draw against Wales – and concerns remain over both ends of the pitch.

The Black Stars have found goals hard to come by, scoring only three times in their last six outings while conceding 13, as cited by Flashscore.

Panama, by contrast, appears to have arrived better prepared. The team featured in three build-up fixtures, recording one win, one draw and one defeat.

During that spell, they scored seven goals but also conceded nine, exposing vulnerabilities that Ghana will hope to exploit.

Black Stars players go through their paces at their training base in Toronto ahead of their Group H opener against Panama. Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

History also offers some encouragement for the West Africans. Ghana have enjoyed success against teams from the CONCACAF region, winning two of their three previous meetings. All three encounters came against the United States.

Wednesday's showdown will mark the first-ever senior international meeting between Ghana and Panama, adding another layer of intrigue to an already significant contest.

The Black Stars will, however, be without deputy captain Thomas Partey after the midfielder was denied entry into Canada because of his ongoing legal situation in the United Kingdom.

Even so, Queiroz has made his expectations crystal clear, describing the encounter as a must-win match as Ghana aim to lay the foundation for a memorable World Cup campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh