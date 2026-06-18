The captain of the South African national football team has caused a stir in the wake of his remarks about the ongoing World Cup

Speaking at a press conference, Ronwen Williams appealed to Africans to rally behind the Bafana Bafana team

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the remarks made by the captain

Ronwen Williams, the goalkeeper of South Africa, has made a passionate appeal to Africans, including Ghanaians, calling for their support at the World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference, the Bafana Bafana captain expressed concern over a trend in which some Africans are choosing to support opposing teams against South Africa.

The South African captain, Ronwen Williams, appeals to Africans to support Bafana Bafana at the ongoing 2026 World Cup. Photo source: MB Media, Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Williams lamented that he and his team have faced criticism over matters unrelated to football.

"The players are also human beings. Sometimes it hurts us and gets to us when we are involved in things that do not concern us. Players should be criticised based on what happens on the pitch and not what is going on back home."

He stated that football should not be intertwined with politics, hence calling on Africans to unite and support one another.

"I've always said that, you know, as Africans, we are one, we support each other. In good and bad moments, we've all got our own politics, our own problems and our own fights that we deal with back home. Every country does. So, I don't know where it stemmed from. And it does hurt because, like I've mentioned, I've been attacked, and obviously my country as well, for things that are going on back home.

"And we leave politics to the politicians. Let us just play football, enjoy ourselves and criticise what happens on the field. Off-the-field things, we can't deal with that, and they have nothing to do with us. So yeah, that's Africa. Let's unite and keep going because we are all in this together."

Ronwen Williams made the comments as South Africa prepared to face Czechia in their second World Cup game.

Watch the X video of Ronwen Williams' interview about the World Cup:

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma blames coach for defeat

Meanwhile, popular anti-migrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has blamed South Africa coach Hugo Broos and his staff for their first group-stage loss.

According to Jacinta, in a Facebook post, whose activities with the March and March movement have caused widespread controversy, the coach's team selection was poor.

"Absolutely the coach's fault. From the line-up, we knew we had lost the game before it even started," she said.

South African anti-Immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls for backup from supporters after being dragged to court by the South African Human Rights Commission. Image credit: @matigary

Source: Facebook

Reactions to appeal to support South Africa

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the remarks made by the South African captain.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@zeemohammed10 opined:

"Learn to speak on the ills happening in your society. You were not born on the pitch."

@jude_nwanyanwu wrote:

"Did he condemn what's happening in his country? No. Is he in support of it? Yes. Are we supporting South Africa? No."

Jacinta reacts as SA authorities take action

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had been sued over her anti-immigration group's actions.

In a viral video, she called on her supporters to storm the Durban High Court on June 2, when her case relating to the March and March group would be heard.

Source: YEN.com.gh