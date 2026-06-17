Apostle Nana Kwarteng has raised eyebrows over his prophetic message for the senior national team, the Black Stars

This comes after he opened up on a vision he had regarding Ghana’s captain, Jordan Ayew’s involvement in the 2026 World Cup

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared diverse opinions on the vision he had about Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famed man of God, Apostle Nana Kwarteng, has triggered reactions on social media after a video of his prophecy regarding Ghana’s participation at the World Cup went viral.

Addressing congregants of his church, the respected man of God first remarked that although he gains no direct benefit from the Black Stars, good performance from the players brings joy and makes the country proud.

Ghanaian pastor Apostle Nana Kwarteng has opened up about a vision he had about Black Stars skipper Jordan Ayew at the World Cup. Photo credit: Karl Bridgeman, Warren Little / Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Detailing what he foresaw about the 2026 World Cup, Apostle Nana Kwarteng first said he saw jubilant scenes resulting from a Black Stars game.

In that vision, he saw that one player with dreadlocks had been lifted on shoulders and was being praised for his instrumental role in Ghana’s victory.

The respected man of God then opened up on a troubling vision he had about Ghanaian skipper Jordan Ayew.

According to him, he foresaw Jordan Ayew during a match sitting on the pitch, unable to move after sustaining an injury.

“I saw him unable to move, hence calling for him to be substituted.”

The video concluded with Apostle Kwarteng calling for intercessory prayers regarding the Black Stars team as they prepare to represent the country on the world stage.

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, would play their World Cup opener at the BMO Stadium in Toronto against Panama. Image credit: Ghana Football Association

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars will play their World Cup opener at the BMO Stadium in Toronto against Panama.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 180 comments.

Watch the video of Apostle Nana Kwarteng’s prophecy on the Black Stars.

Apostle Kwarteng's prophecy sparks reactions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophecy made by the Apostle Nana Kwarteng.

YEN.com.gh sampled some comments:

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“This man of God is very powerful. I hope in the intercessory prayers, because Jordan Ayew is a mainstay in the Black Stars, and an injury to him could seriously affect our chances of qualifying for the next round. As for Semenyo and Caleb Yirenkyi, I know this is their time and they make the nation proud.”

user2554697727328 wrote:

“I have been following you for some time now and almost all your prophecies come to pass.”

Evangelist De PAINTER MAN added:

“With you and God, we shall qualify from the group stage.”

Abuburo Kosua 24 opined:

“Apostle, God bless you for the good work you are doing. In fact, apart from being a man of God, you are very patriotic.”

Thatfantigal stated:

“Very patriotic man of God. Thank you for loving Ghana… more anointing to see more glory.”

Ghanaian pastor predicts Ghana vs Panama match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian man of God, Evangelist Prince Adu Asare, caused reactions after his final prediction for Ghana’s match with Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The clergyman stated that the Black Stars will not win any game at the 2026 World Cup.

Evangelist Prince Adu Asare’s prediction added to the already heated debate among football fans on social media regarding who will win the game.

Source: YEN.com.gh