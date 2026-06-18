Ghana kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in perfect fashion, edging Panama 1-0 to secure a crucial three points in Group L

The Black Stars now face a far sterner examination against England, who underlined their title credentials with an impressive victory over Croatia

With the opening round of matches complete, Opta's supercomputer has recalculated Ghana's prospects at the tournament

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A stoppage-time strike from Caleb Yirenkyi secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama as the opening round of matches came to a close, handing Ghana a priceless three points and significantly boosting their prospects in the competition.

The FC Nordsjaelland midfielder capped a swift counter-attacking move deep into added time to deliver the Black Stars' first opening-match victory at the World Cup since 2010.

The result leaves Ghana level on points with England in Group L after the Three Lions overcame Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling encounter in Texas.

Opta's supercomputer revises Ghana's World Cup chances after a 1-0 victory over Panama on June 17, 2026. Photos by Robert Cianflone, Marc Atkiins and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the immediate celebrations, the win also carried historic significance. Ghana became the African nation with the most victories in FIFA World Cup history, recording a sixth triumph in just 16 matches, according to Ghanasoccernet.

While Nigeria also boasts six wins, the Super Eagles needed 21 games to reach that mark, giving the Black Stars the superior success rate on football's biggest stage.

With England and Croatia still awaiting Carlos Queiroz's side, Ghana will hope this memorable start can serve as a springboard for another remarkable World Cup journey.

Watch Yirenkyi's match-winning goal, as shared on X:

Supercomputer revises Ghana's World Cup chances

The victory over Panama has prompted a major reassessment of Ghana's outlook, with Opta's supercomputer significantly increasing the Black Stars' chances of progressing through the tournament.

According to the latest projections, Ghana now have a 78.22% probability of reaching the Round of 32, a substantial rise from the 49.51% forecast before the tournament began.

Their chances of advancing to the Round of 16 have also climbed sharply from 18.12% to 29.17%.

The model further estimates an 11.15% likelihood of Ghana making the quarter-finals, compared to the pre-tournament projection of 6.55%.

There has also been an encouraging increase in their semi-final prospects, rising from 2.40% to 4.12%.

Perhaps most notably, the Black Stars' chances of becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup final have nearly doubled, moving from 0.66% to 1.26%.

Meanwhile, their probability of lifting the trophy at MetLife Stadium on July 19 has improved from 0.20% to 0.38%.

Supercomputer Revises Ghana's World Cup Chances After 1-0 Victory Over Panama. Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

France replaces Spain as tournament favourites

At the other end of the spectrum, Opta has also reshuffled its list of leading contenders for the title.

France now sits at the summit of the rankings with a 15.73% chance of becoming world champions following their strong start to the tournament.

England have surged into second place with a 12.33% probability, narrowly ahead of defending champions Argentina, who have been assigned a 12.28% chance of retaining their crown.

Spain, previously viewed as the leading favourite, has slipped to fourth on 12.08% after their surprise stalemate against Cape Verde.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal remain among the leading challengers and have been handed a 5.94% chance of finally winning the World Cup.

Prophet Testimony predicts 2026 World Cup winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony hinted at the country he believes will win the 2026 World Cup after disclosing details of a prophetic vision.

Although he did not name a champion outright, the clues he shared appeared to point towards Portugal.

Source: YEN.com.gh