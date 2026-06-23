Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has got tongues wagging after sharing a prophecy about the Ghana Black Stars as the team prepares for their second game

In a trending video, he claimed to have foreseen Antoine Semenyo in a jubilant mood on the pitch

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared diverse opinions on the prophet's remarks

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has raised eyebrows following his prophetic declaration about the Ghana national team ahead of its crucial World Cup clash against England.

The popular clergyman, in a TikTok video posted on June 22, 2026, claimed he had a vision about Ghana star forward Antoine Semenyo.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shares a prophecy about Antoine Semenyo ahead of the Ghana vs England game. Image credit: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images, Joosep Martinson/Getty Images, @prophetsumailaabdulai1

Source: Getty Images

Detailing his vision, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai said he foresaw Semenyo in a celebratory mood on the pitch. He added that many Ghanaians around the striker could not contain their joy and joined in the celebrations.

According to him, God wanted to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians and intended to use Semenyo as a vessel to achieve that.

Prophet Abdulai then prayed fervently for Semenyo, seeking God's protection for him as he plays a leading role in Ghana's World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars will take on England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

England lead Group L after defeating Croatia in their opening game, while the Black Stars sit second in the group following their victory over Panama.

This comes after several Ghanaian prophets shared visions and predictions about the Black Stars' campaign at the tournament.

The Ghana Black Stars play England in their second Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Prominent Ghanaian prophets such as Clement Testimony and Telvin Sowah Adjei have given prophecies about the Ghana game against England.

The TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila Abdulai sharing his prophetic message about Antoine Semenyo has generated reactions online.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Abdulai's prophecy about Semenyo below.

Prophet Abdulai's vision about Semenyo sparks reactions

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions about the prophecy. Whereas some commended him for the prophecy, many expressed scepticism about Ghana’s chances in the game against England.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Chris Chris stated:

"AMEN may it come to pass as you have said"

user7691173962253 opined:

"Glory be to the Most High God. Bless you, Daddy."

ritaobeng390 indicated:

"Awwww, see the goosebumps on me. God waiiii de333, help us, we beg you. Give us win, win, win, win, win in Jesus' name. Papa, God bless you."

Joana Owusu opined:

"Amen, we receive it today."

Lobbo Ghana added:

"I'm saving this video for future use, but amen."

Yaw Dabo visits Black Stars players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo brought joy to the Black Stars camp during his visit ahead of Ghana's crucial World Cup clash against England.

In a video, Dabo was seen chatting with Ghana defender Baba Rahman in a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere.

He jokingly suggested that if any Ghana player found himself close to England captain Harry Kane during the match, he should secretly place some Aboniki Balm under his eyes.

Source: YEN.com.gh