Yaw Dabo Visits Black Stars, Shows How They Can Use Aboniki to Stop Harry Kane

Yaw Dabo jokingly suggested using Aboniki Balm as a secret weapon against England striker Harry Kane

The actor shared the humorous advice during a light-hearted chat with Black Stars defender Baba Rahman at Ghana's camp

Dabo's comments sparked laughter as he backed Ghana to beat England at the 2026 World Cup

Ghanaian actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo brought laughter to the Black Stars camp during his visit ahead of Ghana's crucial World Cup clash against England.

Yaw Dabo's Aboniki Balm advice for stopping Harry Kane sparks reactions. Image credit: Samuel Dabo, Scab Pharmacy Limited

Source: UGC

In a video from the team's camp, Dabo was seen chatting with Ghana defender Baba Rahman in a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere.

The Kumawood star, known for his humorous personality, asked Rahman whether the players had brought along any Aboniki Balm for the tournament.

Dabo shared funny advice for Harry Kane

After Rahman replied that they had not brought any, Dabo jokingly suggested a unique way to deal with England captain Harry Kane.

According to him, if any Ghana player found themselves close to Kane during the match, they should secretly place some Aboniki Balm under his eyes.

Dabo hilariously claimed that once Kane tried washing it off, he would spend so much time away from the pitch that it could work in Ghana's favour.

The comment immediately drew laughter from those around as the conversation remained playful throughout.

Dabo backed Ghana to beat England

Not stopping there, Samuel Dabo also advised the players to rub Aboniki Balm on their thighs and legs before the game.

Watch the X video of Yaw Dabo's advice below:

The actor suggested that the popular balm could help keep them feeling strong and energetic as they prepare for one of their biggest matches of the tournament.

Although the remarks were clearly made in jest, they reflected the excitement and confidence surrounding the Black Stars camp ahead of the England showdown.

Dabo has been one of Ghana's loudest celebrity supporters at the World Cup and used the visit to boost morale while entertaining players with his trademark humour.

With Ghana set to face England, many fans will be hoping the team's performance is as memorable as Dabo's amusing Aboniki Balm tactics.

Fans reacted to Dabo's Aboniki Balm joke

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media. While many fans laughed off Dabo's comments and praised his sense of humour, others pointed out that such actions would be against the rules of the game and could lead to serious consequences if attempted during a match.

Most viewers, however, understood that the actor was simply joking as he tried to motivate the Black Stars ahead of their clash with England.

Check out some comments below:

Kwaku Ananse commented:

"As an investor, you do not need to joke with everything. The whiteman takes things personally and seriously. Be advised."

Samu-el commented:

"These are the dark arts of football."

Sharif A commented:

"This is dangerous advice. FIFA could ban Ghana if they practice this."

w.bling commented:

"That could be the only way."

Essel Tetteh commented:

"True oo."

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare secures a $5,000 gift from the US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, after the Panama game. Image credit: GFA

Source: Facebook

Benjamin Asare secures $5,000 from Kevin Taylor

YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare had earned some cool cash after his performance for Ghana against Panama in their World Cup opener.

The outspoken US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, had promised to reward the shot-stopper with $5,000 if he kept a clean sheet during the game.

Following Ghana's win against Panama, the presenter announced that Asare had secured the cash gift, sparking reactions amid jubilation over the outcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh