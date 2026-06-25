Stella Maris Okafor, the widow of the late Nollywood legend Mr Ibu, has appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance

The grieving family revealed they are currently struggling with school fees, unpaid house rent, and basic daily maintenance

The widow shared that their electricity has been disconnected for two months, and they rely on a well for water

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The widow and children of late iconic Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, universally known as Mr Ibu, have made a passionate public appeal to Nigerians for financial assistance.

"We Fetch Water From Well": Late Actor Mr Ibu's Widow, Children Cry Out For Financial Help

Source: Instagram

The family shared that they have been thrown into severe financial hardship and are struggling to pay their house rent, children's school fees, and daily upkeep.

The emotional appeal came to light in a video interview with digital content creator King Mitchy, shared on Instagram by Punch Newspapers on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Speaking on their harsh living conditions since the passing of the beloved actor, his wife, Stella Maris, broke down as she detailed the everyday realities of their current environment.

According to the widow, the family has been living in total darkness for about two months after the electricity distribution company disconnected their power supply due to accumulated unpaid utility bills.

“We fetch water from the well. Because I have not paid the house rent. And they have even cut my lights for two months now. No lights since. We have been like that. Every night we go to look for a place to charge our phones. And… It’s not easy,” Stella Maris said.

Mr Ibu's children praise their mother's resilience

Despite the overwhelming financial difficulties confronting the home, one of the late actor's daughters used the media platform to appreciate her mother for her relentless sacrifices.

She commended her for doing everything humanly possible to ensure they do not starve.

“I want to thank God for my mom. She tries everything she can to feed us, to pay our school fees, to make us happy,” the actor's daughter stated.

The heartbreaking video has sparked massive empathy across social media networks.

Many fans of the late veteran comedian are calling on the Nollywood industry, corporate bodies, and well-meaning citizens to quickly intervene and support the family of the icon who brought joy to millions of homes across Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh