Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have led to food spoilage for businesses amid declining sales

A food businessman shared a video showing the great spoilage of food items which were to be sold to 'non-existent' customers

Foreign nationals are increasingly leaving South Africa due to growing hostility and threats from the citizens of the country

A businessman in South Africa has shared a heartbreaking video where several food items have gone bad since many people are no longer buying due to the 'foreigner must go' campaign in the country.

This is developing due to the xenophobic attack going on in South Africa. Unnamed groups demanded that non-South Africans leave their country.

SA street food vendors count their losses as migrant customers vanish ahead of June 30 deadline Photo credit: Getty Images & @cdrafrica/X

Source: UGC

Xenophobia has been a persistent issue in the country for years, with locals frequently targeting foreign nationals over perceived competition for jobs and resources.

The protesting citizens have given unofficial migrants a June 30, 2026, deadline to leave South Africa. Citizens have threatened that any undocumented migrants in the country after the set date will face their wrath.

Since the issue resurfaced, a growing number of South Africans have pushed for companies to prioritise hiring citizens over immigrants, arguing that high unemployment rates justify the demand.

The tensions have led to a section of locals taking increasingly aggressive steps to press their case, moving beyond protests to directly confronting businesses they believe are favouring foreign workers.

Some foreigners no longer go out of their homes, while others, including some Ghanaians, have left South Africa for their country.

Food businesses complain of spoilage

In a video on X, a food business owner showed how some of the foodstuffs for sale were going bad due to the low patronage.

The business owner attributed it to the xenophobic attacks in South Africa and wondered if that would continue in their venture.

In the video, one could see spoiled protein, rotten onions, oranges, banana among other foodstuffs.

Watch the X video below:

Spoiled food in SA stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@JeffreySea98173 said:

"That guy is not South African, even the women in the background, you can hear their accents. Your people are complaining because South Africans aren't buying from them anymore; obviously, their products will rot."

@_korkorlovia wrote:

"Why don't they eat? Or there's no money to buy?"

@GhanaMessiah said:

"They shouldn't make it look like a whole country has left. Sell it to yourselves, eh."

@tet_tey wrote:

"Gift it to South Africans. They should be eating every day."

@DirectorBerko said:

"Dem no see anything yet 😤."

@teesqueen wrote:

"We are beck home. Enjoy your kontry."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faces sharp criticism after remarking that South Africans need their identity documents to seek jobs abroad. Photo credit: Jacinta

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faces backlash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former radio presenter and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faced sharp criticism after remarking that South Africans need their IDs to seek jobs abroad.

Critics pointed out that her comments directly contradicted her movement's demands for foreigners to leave South Africa and for their jobs to be given to locals.

Source: YEN.com.gh