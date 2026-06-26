Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu becomes the first African woman elected as a Judge of ITLOS

She secured 130 out of 169 votes, exceeding the two-thirds majority requirement

Dr Adusu's election marks a significant milestone for African women in international law

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Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu has made history at the United Nations by becoming the first African woman to be elected as Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

Her term begins in 2026 and comes to an end in 2035.

Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu becomes the first African woman to be voted as a Judge of ITLOS. Photo credit: Gender Ministry

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Foreign Affairs Minister, indicated that Dr Adusu won with 130 out of 169 votes cast, which surpassed the required two-thirds majority of 113 votes present.

Dr Adusu’s election came during the 36th Meeting of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), held on 18 June 2026 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

In his congratulatory message, Okudzeto Ablakwa applauded the Ministry's New York mission staff for the role they played in Dr Adusu's win.

"I commend the Foreign Ministry's Candidatures Bureau, staff of our New York mission and other partners for the excellent execution. With great pleasure, I convey my best wishes for her new role."

About Dr Sylvia Ama Adusu

The newly-elected Jurist is a former Chief State Attorney and head of International law in the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Justice of Ghana. She holds a PhD in International Law from the University of Lancaster in the UK. Her research focused on the delimitation and conservation of marine resources under UNCLOS within the context of "Cooperation over Gulf of Guinea Resources."

She is a part-time lecturer at the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law, teaching Law of the Sea and Civil procedures, respectively. She has also presented conference papers on subjects relating to the Law of the Sea.

She has represented the Republic before the superior courts of judicature in Ghana, international tribunals, and in foreign jurisdictions such as the United States of America and Norway.

Her administrative expertise includes serving as the Solicitor Secretary of the Lands Commission and on various governing boards and national committees.

Dr Adusu also played a pivotal role in Ghana’s successful maritime boundary delimitation case against Cote d’Ivoire before ITLOS and advised on the ARA Libertad (Argentina v Ghana) prompt release case.

Her election adds a new chapter to Ghana’s legacy in international adjudication. Ghanaian jurist Judge Thomas Aboagye Mensah was among the first 21 judges elected to ITLOS in 1996 following the Tribunal’s establishment under UNCLOS.

Judge Mensah subsequently served as the first President of the Tribunal from 1996 to 1999, playing a pivotal role in laying the foundation for the institution during its formative years.

Dr Adusu’s election, therefore, represents both a historic breakthrough for African women in international judicial service and a continuation of Ghana’s longstanding contribution to the progressive development of the law of the sea.

Read Okudzeto Ablakwa's congratulatory message below:

Source: YEN.com.gh