Kofi London, a Ghanaian nurse residing in London, has reacted strongly to a story about a Ghanaian woman with a PhD working as a cleaner in Europe

He has described the situation as an uninformed decision driven by the desire to escape perceived limitations in Ghana

Sharing his life story, Kofi advised Ghanaian youth to avoid blind decisions and to carefully evaluate opportunities before leaving the country

A Ghanaian man residing in London, United Kingdom, has expressed strong concern over reports of a Ghanaian woman with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree working as a cleaner in Europe.

The man, identified as Kofi London, shared his thoughts on TikTok, describing the situation as an uninformed decision driven by an inferiority complex.

Kofi London has sparked discussion online after reacting to a story of a PhD holder working as a cleaner in Europe. Photo credit: Kofi London/TikTok, NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: UGC

He noted that many young professionals in Ghana view Europe as a gateway to a prosperous life, leading them to go to great lengths to travel abroad in search of better opportunities.

Kofi London said that the desperation to leave often results in highly educated individuals taking menial jobs upon arrival in Europe, as they realise too late that the situation is not as rosy as they had been led to believe.

He found it troubling that someone with a PhD in Financial Accounting would settle for a job as a cleaner, particularly when there are opportunities in Ghana that align with such high qualifications.

Drawing from his own experience, Kofi explained the precautions he took before relocating to the UK.

Unsure about what life abroad would hold, he applied for a one-year unpaid leave from his employer in Ghana before travelling.

He planned to work in the UK for a year, compare conditions with those back home, and make an informed decision about his future. When circumstances proved favourable, he chose to stay.

Using his journey as an example, Kofi London advised young Ghanaians against making blind decisions and assuming that life abroad is automatically better.

He emphasised the importance of research, planning, and realistic expectations before leaving the country in search of greener pastures.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Man shares struggles with UK Cleaning Jobs

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has opened up on TikTok about the challenges of surviving on menial jobs as an African abroad.

Frank Effah recounts the tough realities of working low-paying cleaning jobs in the UK, sharing his experiences on TikTok. Photo credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Frank Effah, popularly known online as Etuoaboba, noted that working as a cleaner is one of the toughest jobs in the United Kingdom (UK), despite being one of the easiest to secure.

He explained that the job is physically demanding and requires careful attention, yet it offers low pay, forcing workers to move quickly from one assignment to another just to make ends meet.

Effah recounted an incident when he was called to clean a residence and was amazed by the extent of the mess he found.

He said he was dumbfounded that people could live in such conditions and noted that similar situations are common in many homes he has cleaned.

He suspects some people intentionally leave homes in extreme disarray, knowing they have hired someone to clean.

In a light-hearted but heartfelt post on TikTok, he prayed to God not to allow him to return to cleaning jobs in his next life.

He also advised Ghanaian youth aspiring to travel abroad in search of greener opportunities to do everything possible to avoid cleaning jobs.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh