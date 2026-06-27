Maa Afia, a Ghanaian woman in Germany, advised her fellow women abroad to desist from dating men who do not have permanent residency

She admonished other Ghanaian women to prioritise the acquisition of their legal residency over romantic relationships abroad

Ghanaians who watched the video shared varied opinions, with many disagreeing with her opinion on love and legal documents

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Maa Afia, a Ghanaian woman living in Hamburg, Germany, has advised her fellow citizens, especially females, to avoid dating people who don't have legal documents in their country of residence.

The woman argued that undocumented immigrants often have ulterior motives when they approach the opposite gender for a love relationship.

In a video on X, Maa Afia said that she believes Ghanaians who travel abroad should first focus on getting their legal documents before falling in love/

"Everybody has a different mind, but I will not advise any woman here to date a man without a legal residency permit. Everyone travelled with different intentions. He would pretend to love you, and then, after he gets the permit, he will tell you that you are not his type."

"So, for me, I will suggest that you get your legal residency permit before you think about love. Get your documents so no one uses you like a servant," she added.

When asked if she intends not to be friends with undocumented immigrants, Maa Efia said that:

"We will be friends, but I will not date you. When I didn't have a legal permit, no man wanted to date me."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to German-based Ghanaians' advice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@_Kraachi said:

"Hmmm, the most painful thing is that she would nurture her daughter with this ideology."

@ModernArsenal77 wrote:

"So her agenda is to go there and date someone for her living?"

@samuelkwakye58 said:

"All I know is that, if we flip the script and genders, they will call you names and describe you as immature. Most women are not good people, and I wish men could advise themselves accordingly."

@IngSocrates1 wrote:

"Aburokyire maamefo) nu de3 dem be wicked passs….. the way dem dey influence the young girls for there about 50/50 nu err."

@mawuli3363 said:

"Women are very selfish because men will gladly date or marry women without papers and elevate them."

@ChaseDillon07 wrote:

"The residence status alone says nothing about a person's intentions; therefore, one should judge people by their character, their honesty, and their behaviour, and not by blanket assumptions."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Having legal papers does not automatically mean someone is genuine. And lacking them does not automatically mean someone is dangerous. People are individuals, not categories. Security in relationships is important. But judging people only by immigration status is unfair. Trust should be earned through actions over time."

Source: YEN.com.gh