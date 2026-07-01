New Zealand Immigration announced structured work visa pathways that could lead to permanent residency for skilled professionals

The country is prioritising sectors including healthcare, engineering, IT, construction, and agriculture to fill critical workforce gaps

Eligible workers must meet requirements such as approved employment, work experience, and income thresholds to qualify for residency

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The New Zealand government has announced two new structured work visa pathways that could lead to permanent residency for skilled workers from Ghana and across Africa.

Major boost for Ghanaians as New Zealand introduces two new pathways for foreigners looking for a resident visa. Photo source: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Immigration New Zealand confirmed the final details of its changes to the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa and work-to-residence visa programmes, with the new rules set to take effect on August 24, 2026.

The Skilled Migrant Category (SMC), a main residence pathway in New Zealand, offers a significant and flexible opportunity for skilled workers from Ghana and across Africa looking to relocate abroad and build their careers.

The latest immigration changes form part of the country's continued efforts to attract global talent and boost economic growth.

According to the announcement, New Zealand is actively seeking skilled workers in sectors experiencing critical shortages, including healthcare, engineering, information technology, construction, and agriculture.

What new residence pathways are being introduced?

As part of new significant reforms, Immigration New Zealand has introduced two alternatives to the traditional points-based Skilled Migrant Category system.

Skilled Work Experience pathway

The Skilled work experience pathway will allow eligible immigrants to qualify for residency in New Zealand based primarily on their skilled work experience rather than relying solely on accumulated points.

Interested applicants are also required to hold a job or job offer in an Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) skill Level 1–3 occupation.

They are also required to earn at least 1.1 times New Zealand's median wage and have at least three years of experience in relevant skilled work.

Individuals with an additional two years of skilled work experience in New Zealand in an ANZSCO skill level 1 to 3 occupation and paid at least 1.1 times the SMC median wage (median wage threshold) will also be eligible for residency.

Trades and Technician pathway

The Trades and Technician pathway presents a route to permanent residency for highly skilled tradespeople and technicians.

Individuals who work in eligible trades and technician occupations and are paid at least the SMC wage threshold (median wage) will qualify for residency under this pathway.

Applicants with a relevant qualification at level 4, comparable to level 4, or higher on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) will also have a pathway to residency.

Individuals who have at least two and a half years of relevant, post-qualification work experience in an ANZSCO skill level 1 to 3 occupation and have an additional one and a half years of post-qualification, skilled work experience in New Zealand and are paid at least the SMC wage threshold (median wage) will also be eligible under this pathway.

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, a city in the US, is offering up to $9,500 in incentives for newcomers. Image credit: JamesBrey/SAUL LOEB /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other changes in New Zealand's immigration policy

Immigration New Zealand has also strengthened its requirements for resident visa applicants with academic qualifications.

Applicants claiming points for Level 8 or Level 9 qualifications will generally need to provide evidence of a supporting bachelor's degree or equivalent undergraduate qualification, including qualification certificates and academic transcripts.

For overseas qualifications, an International Qualification Assessment (IQA) is usually required unless the qualification is listed on the List of Qualifications Exempt from Assessment.

For Ghanaian applicants and other overseas graduates, the IQA will remain an important part of the qualification verification process, and applicants claiming points for a New Zealand master's degree will not need to provide evidence of a bachelor's qualification.

The points system has also been updated, with points awarded for bachelor's degrees increasing from 3 to 4, while master's and doctoral degree points will remain unchanged.

Points for Washington Accord and Sydney Accord-accredited qualifications will also increase from three to four.

Internationally accredited engineering qualifications will also receive greater recognition and benefit many engineering professionals.

New Zealand introduces new work visa opportunities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand introduced new work visa opportunities for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals looking for a better life abroad.

The country announced a new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa for international graduates, which is set to commence on November 16, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh