A Nigerian man shared his decision to permanently relocate back to Nigeria from South Africa due to ongoing challenges

The man packed up his household properties and expressed mixed emotions about leaving his established life behind

His return comes amid heightened conversations surrounding the intense xenophobia issues faced by foreigners in South Africa

A Nigerian man has moved many to tears on social media after sharing a video documenting his permanent return to Nigeria from South Africa.

A Nigerian man shares his emotional journey returning to Nigeria from South Africa amid xenophobia, capturing the challenges and warmth of coming home. Image credit: Nwa Otu Network/FB

Source: UGC

The man, who relocated with his wife and two children, captured the difficult process of packing up his belongings.

The video, which he shared with his followers on Facebook, showed him looking at his properties with a face full of mixed emotions. His permanent relocation comes after the intense xenophobia issues experienced in South Africa.

Nigerian man abandons properties in South Africa

The footage highlighted the heavy reality of uprooting a family after years of living abroad.

Despite the sad sacrifices involved in leaving everything behind, he maintained a hopeful outlook about his decision to return to his roots.

"See what I'm leaving here all because I am going back to Nigeria. But I'm okay. With what I already have, I'm sorted," the man said.

Watch the Facebook video below as the Nigerian man leaves his properties behind in South Africa and flies his family back home.

Family receives warm welcome after Xenophobic crisis

A later scene in the video showed a complete shift in atmosphere as the family safely landed back home in Nigeria.

He was captured receiving tight hugs, laughing, and chatting happily with his brothers, bringing a sense of joy despite the tough times.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

James Obinna said:

"Welcome back home bro... Soon Ala-Igbo will be free, and there will be no need to travel out of desperation."

Christopher Immaculate Uju wrote:

"So there's no how you can ship ur things."

Promise Godiya Adams stated:

"I'm sure you went alone, probably with nothing... No, you came back with 3 other humans and possible investments. Our gain😁."

Timkenny Foods commented:

"You are welcome back home; you will surely expand bigger in Nigeria 🙏."

Adebayo James Ololade added:

"Welcome home, brotherly. Your wife is a Nigerian already. Let her feel @ home. Teach her the Igbo language well, well; that is permanent naturalisation. She looks like Igbo already. Prosperity isn't by location. More blessings/ prosperity. As for the South African guys who eject foreigners forcefully, we are watching. Peace ✌️ 🕊️."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma comes under fire after complaining about Zimbabweans calling for the cancellation of a South African artist's performance. Image credit: NewsLiveSA/YouTube, @matigary

Source: Twitter

Zimbabweans slam Jacinta over SA artist's concert

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Zimbabweans slammed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after crying out over protests to stop South African artists from performing in the country.

The March and March leader was slammed as hypocritical after claiming Zimbabweans were chasing misplaced priorities by calling for the South African duo Mafikizolo to be blocked from an upcoming concert in Victoria Falls.

Source: YEN.com.gh