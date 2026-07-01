Antoine Semenyo showed off most of the tattoos at his body and their meanings, which depict his faith and the things he loves

The Ghana Black Stars right-winger shared the possibility of having more tattoos but also gave conditions that can make him do so

Ghanaians who watched the video expressed their thoughts, particularly on his expression of faith and his love for his pet

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Antoine Semenyo explained a side of himself that was not related to his professional football career but to other interests and personal life.

The Manchester City winger showed the numerous tattoos and the reasons he allowed the drawings on his body.

Antoine Semenyo explains the meaning of all his tattoos on his body. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, Antoine Semenyo said he has close to 10 tattoos on his arms and back. Some are drawings while others are inscriptions depicting his faith in God and love for his pet.

The first tattoo he mentioned was the one showing the birthday of his dog, followed by others which showed his faith in Christ.

"My dog's birthday, my favourite verse in the Bible, Philippians 4:13, fear God, a dove, a lion, Jesus himself and the clouds of heaven embedded in a cross and Jesus' hands."

All the above tattoos are on Antoine Semenyo's hand.

Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo disclosed that he has another tattoo at his back.

"I've got one at my back: chosen."

When asked why he has several tattoos showing his Christian faith, Antoine Semenyo said:

"I'm a strong, strong believer. God is the only one I fear. He's the only one we live for and die for. He's the only one we give all the glory to. So I represent that on my arms."

When asked if he would have more tattoos in the future, the Ghana Black Stars right-winger responded in the affirmative.

He said that could happen when he has children or Ghana wins the World Cup.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Semenyo's tattoos

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

@_therealbee_ said:

"His dog's birthday? I don't blame him if he grew up for Ghana here like he no go try this."

@G_syl9 responded:

"No loud am."

@iamCharis7 wrote:

“Favourite verse, not person!

@KingBernick27 said:

"Dog’s birthday s3n."

@ansuboahs wrote:

"Just score your first goal for us against Colombia. We beg."

@Pachecolart77 said:

“Jesus himself? How can someone create a fabricated depiction of a messenger of God like Jesus?"

Source: YEN.com.gh