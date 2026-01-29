GHOne TV morning show host Lily Mohammed has courted public attention after sharing her candid opinions following American streamer IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

The television presenter came under scrutiny after she openly criticised some top personalities when the Government of Ghana announced plans to issue a Ghanaian passport to the 21-year-old streamer.

Lily Mohammed: Meet the GHOne TV Host Known for Blasting Okudzeto Ablakwa and Israel Laryea’s Wife

Why Lily Mohammed Blasted Okudzeto Ablakwa

Lily Mohammed lashed out at Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, after he announced that IShowSpeed would be granted a Ghanaian passport. Reacting on her show, she questioned the basis for the decision, arguing that the streamer’s short visit to the country did not warrant such preferential treatment.

During his live stream on January 26, 2026, IShowSpeed revealed that he could trace his maternal ancestry to Ghana and described himself as a proud son of the motherland. He also expressed interest in buying a house in Ghana to make future visits easier.

However, Lily Mohammed maintained that while IShowSpeed’s visit generated excitement online, it did not offer tangible benefits to Ghana that justified issuing him a passport.

Lily Mohammed Clashes With Israel Laryea’s Wife

The controversy escalated after Louisa Laryea, the 52-year-old wife of award-winning Ghanaian journalist Israel Laryea, weighed in on the matter on Facebook. Louisa criticised Lily Mohammed’s comments, suggesting that journalism goes beyond physical appearance and should be rooted in research, facts, and sound reasoning.

“Journalism goes way beyond makeup, skin bleaching, BBL, hair and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data and demonstrate sound reasoning,” she wrote.

In response, Lily Mohammed fired back, stating that she was disappointed by the comment and did not expect such remarks from someone married to one of Ghana’s most respected journalists.

“One would have expected an intelligent comment from someone that touts herself as the same, but you chose to stoop this low,” Lily said.

She further added that being married to a journalist does not automatically make one a journalist, stressing that “the profession is not sexually transmitted.”

Lily Mohammed concluded her response by stating that she was open to intellectual discourse but found Louisa Laryea’s remarks lacking substance. She urged her critic to “take a good look in the mirror” before making future comments, ending her post with a dramatic “drops mic.”

Lily Mohammed rocks white dress

Lily Mohammed has always been among the fashionable female presenters at GHOne TV. The style influencer looked angelic in a white three-quarter-sleeved dress for her birthday shoot.

She wore a white, beautifully tied turban to complete her look and grabbed attention with her heavy makeup, long eyelashes and perfectly defined eyebrows.

The screen diva accessorised her look with a gold jewellery set and shared the post with this caption:

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all the love and thoughtful wishes on my birthday! Your kind messages, calls, and gifts made my day incredibly special. Thank you all for making me feel so loved and appreciated."

Lily Mohammed for 2024 election coverage

Lily Mohammed couldn't wait to be in the festive mood as she wore a pink short-sleeved dress for the 2024 December election coverage.

She turned heads with her short bob hairstyle, which cascaded around her shoulders as she invited a correspondent to share his opinion on trending matters during the live broadcast.

Just like Serwaa Amihere and former GHOne TV manager, Lily Mohammed, wore a pearly necklace to elevate her look.

Lily Mohammed looks regal in kente gown

Ghanaian media personality Lily Mohammed looked like a royal in a pink corseted kente gown, which flaunted her curves for her birthday shoot.

The fashion designer Gifty Harrieta used beaded lace to design the sleeves to match her unique detailing in the outfit.

Lily Mohammed opted for a silver jewellery set and a wristwatch to mark the new milestone in her life.

"As I blow out the candles, I'm reminded that life is a precious gift. Today, I celebrate the beauty of growth, the strength of resilience, and the power of hope. I'm grateful for the love that surrounds me, the lessons that have shaped me, and the dreams that drive me forward. Grateful to God for another year of living, learning, and shining brighter like a diamond."

Lily Mohammed rocks an African print dress

Lily Mohammed's African print designs are always unique and very simple. For her recent look, she wore a short-sleeved pleated dress, which hid her curves.

She made a bold fashion statement with her centre-parted soft curly hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed in the hallway.

Some fashion lovers admired her red shoes with embellishment on Instagram.

