GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed Antoine Semenyo is recovering well from an ankle knock

Twum said Semenyo is walking freely without support and has admitted that the pain has reduced drastically, with doctors treating him

Ghana face Colombia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on July 4 in Kansas City, with Semenyo expected to be available for selection

Antoine Semenyo is expected to be available for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia on July 4.

Ghana Football Association Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed the update in a video interview shared by journalist Gary Al-Smith on X on July 1.

Ghana receives a fresh Antoine Semenyo injury update ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Colombia on July 4, 2026. Photo by Ezra Shaw - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana handed fresh injury update on Semenyo

Semenyo picked up an ankle injury during Ghana's 2-1 group stage defeat to Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

The knock raised fears over his availability for the crucial knockout encounter, prompting the GFA to provide a public update on his condition.

Twum confirmed that the Black Stars medical staff have been working with Semenyo since the Croatia match, and that the Manchester City forward has responded well to treatment.

He added that Semenyo is now walking freely without any physical support, and that the player himself acknowledges the pain has eased considerably.

"The doctors have been working on him since the game in Philadelphia," Twum said.

"He had an initial pain in the ankle. He is able to walk freely now without any support, and the player admits the pain has reduced drastically, so he should be fine for the [Colombia] match."

Watch Henry Asante Twum's update on Semenyo, as shared on X:

Meanwhile, news of Semenyo's expected recovery was welcomed by supporters, with fans sharing their relief on social media.

@Qwamy_mony wrote:

"Kw3333 those ofuiii players dem ma juju and bad luck for stay away from I'm glad oh! We need him."

@XKayOriginigl added:

"He has to take charge of the team and control the play more."

World Cup 2026: Ghana Handed Fresh Antoine Semenyo Injury Update Ahead of Colombia Clash. Photo by Darrian Traynor

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Semenyo's performance at 2026 World Cup

Despite featuring in all three of Ghana’s group-stage matches, Antoine Semenyo is yet to open his account at the 2026 World Cup.

However, the forward has remained a constant threat in attack, with his movement in the final third helping to create Caleb Yirenkyi’s decisive goal in the 1-0 win over Panama.

According to FotMob, the 25-year-old has logged 270 minutes at the tournament, making five recoveries, winning two possession battles in advanced areas, recording 86 touches, winning eight duels, and completing two dribbles.

Semenyo will be hoping to rediscover his scoring touch as Ghana aims to join Morocco in the Round of 16.

Ghana progressed from Group L with four points as one of the best third-placed teams and will now face Colombia, a side previously coached by Black Stars boss Carlos Queiroz.

Semenyo explains why he chose Ghana over England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo described his decision to represent Ghana over England as one of the easiest choices of his career.

The Black Stars forward added that his family’s strong emotional reaction confirmed where his true international allegiance lay.

Source: YEN.com.gh