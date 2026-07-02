The Ministry of Education has officially reduced the study leave with pay qualification period from three years to two years for specific educators

The fast-tracked policy incentive targets teachers who accept postings to rural and deprived communities across the country

Government also reaffirmed its commitment to rolling out a 20% rural salary allowance alongside affordable housing initiatives

Teachers who accept postings to rural and deprived communities will now qualify for study leave with pay after serving for just two years, instead of the traditional three-year mandate.

President Mahama, represented by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, cuts the study leave qualification period to two years. Image credit: Haruna Iddrisu/FB

Source: UGC

The sector minister shared this policy adjustment on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The initiative is designed to aggressively attract, motivate, and retain professional teachers in underserved geographical areas.

Government cuts down qualification for study leave

Addressing the House, the minister emphasised that the reduction in service years serves as a strategic incentive for personnel deployment.

The news has sparked immense excitement among educators who have been eyeing further academic opportunities.

“Mr Speaker, I am happy to know that one of those incentives is the reduction in the number of years required to qualify for study leave. Originally, it was three years. We have reduced it now to 2 years so any person who accepts posting to a rural deprived area after two years of service can apply for a study leave with pay,” the minister said.

The YouTube video below shows Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announcing a cut in study leave qualification requirements for rural teachers.

Additional rural allowances and housing schemes underway

Beyond the academic incentives, the state is coordinating with the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to implement financial packages.

A 20% rural posting allowance will be attached to the basic salaries of teachers in these designated zones.

Furthermore, progress is being made on the 'Teacher Dabre' housing project to build affordable accommodation units. This scheme aims to eliminate the severe housing deficits that frequently discourage teachers from accepting rural postings.

GES addresses floodwater destroying WASSCE paper rumours

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Education Service has declared false a viral social media statement alleging that floodwaters destroyed West African Senior School Certificate Examination papers, making a rewrite necessary for affected candidates.

Fake reports circulated across social media platforms claimed that heavy rainfall on June 29 caused examination papers to be washed away.

Source: YEN.com.gh