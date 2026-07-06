Anita Erskine's Daughter Marley Graduates from High School, Showcases Strong French-Speaking Skills
- Respected Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine has announced the high school graduation of her daughter, Marley
- The proud mother shared a video of her daughter confidently reading in perfect French during the graduation ceremony
- Social media users and celebrities have trooped to the comment section to celebrate the young graduate, as they point out the strong resemblance
Respected Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine has celebrated the high school graduation of her daughter, Marley.
The proud mother shared a video from the graduation ceremony, showcasing her daughter reading fluently in French.
The media icon expressed deep gratitude to God for the milestone, describing her daughter as an extraordinary young woman.
"Dear Father, I don’t take any of this for granted. Thank You. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The extraordinary young woman who gave me the precious title of “Mum” has graduated from high school. Please join me in thanking God for His faithfulness, mercy, and grace. Congratulations, Marley! Nous sommes tellement fière de toi!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Anita Erskine wrote.
The Instagram post below contains a video of Marley, Anita Erskine’s daughter, showcasing her fluent French skills at her graduation ceremony.
Reactions to Anita Erskine's daughter's graduation
The footage immediately caught the attention of fans and industry colleagues, who praised Marley's intelligence and noted the resemblance to her mother's eloquence.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
gloriaosarfo said:
"The mango definitely no fall too far from the tree 🔥🌟🔥 Look at my baby giiiirl🌹🤍🌹 Brilliant👌🏾🔥."
iamemeffa said:
"Go, Marley 👌🏽♥️♥️🙏🏾."
lernylomotey said:
"😍 Congratulations to you!!!."
abokumaellis said:
"👏👏👏👏 Congratulations mama 🎊🍾."
iphie_233 said:
"Marley ❤️🙌 looking so much and sounds just like her aunty @jeann_ayok congrats."
Who is Anita Erskine?
Earlier coverage by YEN.com.gh detailed the life of Anita Erskine, noting her as a media mogul with extensive travel experience and a history of representing Ghana and Africa at international events.
Anita Erskine's father is a former politician and retired Lieutenant General of Ghana.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh