Respected Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine has announced the high school graduation of her daughter, Marley

The proud mother shared a video of her daughter confidently reading in perfect French during the graduation ceremony

Social media users and celebrities have trooped to the comment section to celebrate the young graduate, as they point out the strong resemblance

Respected Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine has celebrated the high school graduation of her daughter, Marley.

Anita Erskine proudly celebrates her daughter Marley’s graduation from high school, as the video shows her exhibiting strong French-speaking skills. Image credit: Anita Erskine/Instagram

Source: UGC

The proud mother shared a video from the graduation ceremony, showcasing her daughter reading fluently in French.

The media icon expressed deep gratitude to God for the milestone, describing her daughter as an extraordinary young woman.

"Dear Father, I don’t take any of this for granted. Thank You. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The extraordinary young woman who gave me the precious title of “Mum” has graduated from high school. Please join me in thanking God for His faithfulness, mercy, and grace. Congratulations, Marley! Nous sommes tellement fière de toi!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Anita Erskine wrote.

The Instagram post below contains a video of Marley, Anita Erskine’s daughter, showcasing her fluent French skills at her graduation ceremony.

Reactions to Anita Erskine's daughter's graduation

The footage immediately caught the attention of fans and industry colleagues, who praised Marley's intelligence and noted the resemblance to her mother's eloquence.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

gloriaosarfo said:

"The mango definitely no fall too far from the tree 🔥🌟🔥 Look at my baby giiiirl🌹🤍🌹 Brilliant👌🏾🔥."

iamemeffa said:

"Go, Marley 👌🏽♥️♥️🙏🏾."

lernylomotey said:

"😍 Congratulations to you!!!."

abokumaellis said:

"👏👏👏👏 Congratulations mama 🎊🍾."

iphie_233 said:

"Marley ❤️🙌 looking so much and sounds just like her aunty @jeann_ayok congrats."

Who is Anita Erskine?

Earlier coverage by YEN.com.gh detailed the life of Anita Erskine, noting her as a media mogul with extensive travel experience and a history of representing Ghana and Africa at international events.

Anita Erskine's father is a former politician and retired Lieutenant General of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh