Canada seeks top skilled professionals to enhance its economy and ease immigration procedures

IRCC outlines key sectors needing foreign talent, including healthcare, education, and science professionals

Canada warns against fraudulent relocation promises ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Canada has indicated that it is searching for top professionals to relocate and work in the country.

In a post on X, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared details on the type of professionals they need and the eligibility requirements.

Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, searches for top professionals to move to the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the agency, the aim was to recruit skilled professionals for key sectors to help boost Canada's economy.

The IRCC indicated that it was seeking professionals with the required education, training, credentials, and work experience.

Some of the listed professionals the IRCC is seeking include medical doctors, educators, professionals in science, and professionals in transport, among others.

According to the IRCC, these professionals will have simple pathways to gaining permanent residence in Canada.

"These categories provide clear pathways to permanent residence for top international talent," the post stated

The X post announcing jobs in Canada for foreign nationals is below:

Reactions to Canada seeking skilled foreign workers

@KaranGrover_1 said:

"Please do more large Healthcare & Social Services category draws. These workers are essential to Canada’s healthcare system and communities. While French draws are important, healthcare workers also deserve consistent opportunities for permanent residence.🙏🏻."

@TheGreekShriek wrote:

"You’d have never guessed this is what we’re seeking based on who they actually brought in over the last decade."

@CoolDud0631566 said:

"You required above categories but give PR to food service supervisors, grocery managers, brothers/consins of gas station owners, and many more with managed payroll and experience letters. Please announce your Express Entry changes."

@Trajan_Imperium wrote:

"My wife is a teacher, as I am. Maybe one day we will try 😇."

@KKaiozy76686 said:

"You guys are cashing out on IELTS."

@IRCCstopsMe wrote:

"As a tradesperson, I paid the fee, waited 29 months instead of the promised 6, and continued building housing for Canadians, but there was no decision from the IRCC."

Canada announces opportunities for Ghanaian and other nationals in certain fields to enter the country. Photo credit: @Joe Klamar/ Getty Images, @Cindy Ord/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada warns travellers ahead of World Cup

YEN.com.gh also reported that Canada had warned foreigners planning to travel to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, the country urged applicants not to trust middlemen who make false promises about helping them relocate.

It added that individuals who submit fake documents during the application process could also be banned from entering Canada.

Source: YEN.com.gh