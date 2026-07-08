Sayerano Shooting: Ghana Police Interdict 8 Officers After Two Deaths

The Ghana Police Service announced on July 7, 2026, that two people died and one was injured in a shooting at Sefwi Sayerano in the Juaboso District

Eight officers involved in the confrontation with community members were interdicted following the incident

The Inspector-General of Police directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to investigate the circumstances of the shooting

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Eight police officers have been interdicted after a shooting in Sefwi Sayerano, a community in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region, left two people dead and one injured.

Ghana Police Service interdicts eight officers after a shooting in Sefwi Sayerano leaves two dead and one injured. Image credit: Ghana Police Service/FB

Source: Facebook

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in an official statement published on its Facebook page on Monday, July 7, 2026.

According to the statement, signed by DSP Humphrey D. Amoah on behalf of the Western North Regional Public Affairs Office, the incident unfolded after members of the Sayerano community clashed with a police patrol team.

Three individuals suffered gunshot wounds during the confrontation, two of whom later died. The third victim is currently receiving treatment at the Asafo Roman Catholic Hospital.

Police officers interdicted, investigation underway

All eight officers present during the shooting have since been removed from active duty. The Inspector-General of Police has further instructed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to carry out a comprehensive investigation into what exactly transpired.

The Western North Regional Police Command noted that calm had been restored to the area, crediting the cooperation of local chiefs, community leaders and other stakeholders.

The Command pledged to keep the public informed as the investigation progresses.

Ghanaians react to Sefwi Sayerano shooting

The announcement drew sharp responses from Ghanaians online, with many questioning whether the interdictions would lead to meaningful accountability.

Kofimensah Pablo wrote:

"All we know is Ghana Police Service after interdicting officers…case closed. It won't go anywhere. They will resume work at different locations a few weeks later, and life goes on."

Akosua Ba Kwadwo raised concerns about transparency, stating:

"The interdicted officers have no names and staff numbers? What will make us believe that they have been interdicted without their names and staff numbers?"

Osei Akoto Bright was equally sceptical, saying:

"This is a shadow message from the police."

The Ghana Police Service’s statement in response to the shooting incident at Sefwi Sayerano is contained in the Facebook post below.

UK police launch hunt for Emmanuel Sakyi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man is wanted by police in the United Kingdom after being convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing the death of his infant daughter through dangerous driving.

Thames Valley Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Emmanuel Sakyi, 31, who was tried and convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court without being present.

The report was shared on Instagram by Pulseghana on July 4, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh