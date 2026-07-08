Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama stepped in to fully sponsor the medical treatment and urgent leg surgery of Sulemana Abdul-Samed, known as Awuche

Awuche is widely recognised as Ghana's tallest man and had publicly appealed for financial help after sharing he could not afford to travel to the hospital

Reports of the intervention by Sikaofficial emerged on July 8, 2026, drawing widespread attention to Awuche's condition

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Sulemana Abdul-Samed, widely known as Awuche and celebrated as Ghana's tallest man, will receive full medical support after businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama agreed to cover the cost of his treatment and an urgent leg surgery.

Ibrahim Mahama sponsors Sulemana Abdul-Samed, Ghana's tallest man, for urgent leg surgery after Awuche's public plea for financial support. Image credit: popmediagh/X

Source: UGC

Reports shared by sikaofficial on July 8, 2026, confirmed that Ibrahim Mahama had taken up the financial responsibility for the procedure after learning of Awuche's predicament.

Awuche's plea for help

Before the intervention, Awuche had gone public with his struggle, indicating that he lacked the funds to travel to the hospital for a leg surgery he urgently needed.

His appeal drew sympathy from many Ghanaians who had long known him for his remarkable stature.

The inability to afford what would otherwise be a straightforward logistical step highlighted the financial hardship the towering figure had been enduring, and his openness about the situation ultimately reached the right ears.

Ibrahim Mahama's intervention

Ibrahim Mahama, a prominent Ghanaian businessman and younger brother of former President John Mahama, moved swiftly to address the situation. By committing to fully fund the treatment, he ensured that Awuche would no longer have to delay a surgery that could significantly improve his quality of life.

The gesture is consistent with Ibrahim Mahama's reputation for philanthropic work across Ghana, and his decision to step in has been widely noted as a timely act of support for one of the country's most recognisable figures.

The X post below shares more details about Ibrahim Mahama fully sponsoring Ghana's tallest man's surgery.

Ibrahim Mahama gives Suzzy Pinamang GH¢50k

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rafik Mahama, the special aide to Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, drove Suzzy Pinamang and her brother home upon their return from the UK IN a touching video, Ibrahim Mahama, through

Rafik Mahama, presented a brown envelope containing GH¢50k to Suzzy and her family for her upkeep.

Many people hailed Ibrahim Mahama.

Source: YEN.com.gh