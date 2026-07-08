The FBI named Khalid Ahmed Satary as a most wanted fugitive linked to a $547 million Medicare fraud scheme involving unnecessary genetic tests

Satary allegedly violated his pre-trial release conditions by continuing to submit fraudulent Medicare claims through Houston-based laboratories

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Satary, who may be in Dubai, Jordan or the Middle East

The FBI has named laboratory owner Khalid Ahmed Satary as the most wanted fraudster.

The agency is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction in connection with a $547 million health care fraud conspiracy.

The FBI names Khalid Ahmed Satary, a most wanted fraudster wanted in connection with a $547 million Medicare fraud scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made on 7 July 2026 by FBI Miami on its official Facebook page, describing Satary as a fugitive wanted for one of the largest Medicare fraud schemes in recent years.

Satary's alleged $547 million scheme

Between 2016 and 2019, Satary owned and operated multiple diagnostic testing laboratories across the United States.

According to the FBI, those facilities billed Medicare for expensive cancer genetic tests that were medically unnecessary.

Each test sample reportedly generated reimbursements of between $10,000 and $20,000, with total billings to Medicare exceeding $547 million.

Prosecutors allege Satary recruited patient brokers, telemarketing call centres and telemedicine companies into the scheme, using deceptive marketing tactics alongside illegal kickbacks and bribes paid to doctors and patient recruiters to generate test samples.

On 26 September 2019, a federal grand jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana indicted Satary on charges including conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States by paying and receiving illegal health care kickbacks, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Fugitive status after bond violation

Satary was released on bond following his indictment, on the condition that he not work in the health care field.

The US, under President Trump, has announced that it has updated the FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list. Image credit:BASTIEN OHIER, James Manning/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He allegedly ignored that restriction, and prosecutors say he continued to operate fraudulent genetic testing claims through Houston-based laboratories in Texas while under those conditions.

A federal arrest warrant was subsequently issued on 23 November 2022 in the Eastern District of Louisiana for violation of his pre-trial release terms. He has remained at large since.

Below is the FBI Facebook post on its efforts to arrest Satary:

Where Satary may be hiding

The FBI has indicated that Satary, who also goes by the names Rocky Satary and DJ Rock Satary, has known ties to Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Delray Beach, Florida; Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; Jordan; and the Israel/Palestine region.

He is described as a male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

His dates of birth on record vary across documents, with 27 May 1972, 28 March 1972, and 27 November 1972 all listed as aliases used in his identification.

Anyone with information about Satary's whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI, which is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for a tip that directly leads to his arrest and conviction.

Ghanaian man arrested in Morocco on fraud charges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian national was reportedly arrested in Morocco on Friday, June 12, shortly after arriving at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca.

The Ghanaian man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested in connection with alleged fraud, financial scams and money laundering.

Authorities said he is wanted on allegations of masterminding a sophisticated romance scam that allegedly defrauded victims of large sums of money.

Source: YEN.com.gh