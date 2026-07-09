Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada released its 2026 updated list of countries whose citizens must obtain a visitor visa before entering Canada

The mandatory visa rule covers all entry methods, including arrivals by air, land, train, and sea, with no exemptions for listed passport holders

Most visa applicants from the designated countries must also submit biometric data, including fingerprints and photographs, before receiving approval

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published its updated 2026 list of countries whose citizens are required to obtain a visitor visa before entering Canada.

The revised registry, published on the IRCC's website, confirms that the mandatory visa requirement remains in force across all points of entry, whether travellers arrive by air, land, road, train, or sea vessel.

Canada mandates visitor visas for citizens of over 150 nations, including many African countries, with biometric data required for most applicants. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Passport holders from the listed nations cannot access automated border clearance systems and must instead go through a formal consular review process.

African countries on Canada's visa-required list

Several African nations feature prominently on Canada's 2026 visa-required registry.

Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe are among the African countries whose citizens must secure a valid visitor visa and passport before travelling to or transiting through Canada.

Other notable countries on the full list include India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Egypt, Morocco, Iran, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Ukraine, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe, among many others. The complete list spans more than 150 countries and territories worldwide.

Biometric requirements and eTA exceptions

Under the current guidelines, the Canadian government requires most visa applicants from the designated countries to submit biometric information, specifically fingerprints and official photographs, as part of the pre-approval screening process.

The Canadian authorities have also clarified that a limited number of passport holders from certain visa-required nations may qualify for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) rather than a full visa, but only under specific conditions.

This concession applies strictly to travellers arriving by air who meet additional secondary security criteria, such as holding a valid prior travel clearance from select countries.

The IRCC mandates visitor visas for citizens of over 150 nations, including many African countries, with biometric data required for most applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Crucially, the eTA option does not extend to those arriving by land or sea. Anyone from a conditionally eligible country crossing into Canada by road or cruise ship must still hold a standard physical visitor visa.

Stateless individuals and holders of refugee travel documents are subject to the same visa obligations regardless of their mode of travel.

Canada cautions Ghanaians, others on document fraud

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's immigration authority has issued a firm public warning to all foreign nationals seeking to enter or remain in the country.

It stated that submitting false or altered documents to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) constitutes a serious offence.

The IRCC outlined the full range of documents affected, as well as the penalties applicants risk if they engage in what the agency formally terms misrepresentation.

Source: YEN.com.gh