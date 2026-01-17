Numerous Ghanaian PhD candidates in the UK are leaving programmes due to unpaid tuition and living costs

Students are staging protests in response to government's inaction over scholarship funding and visa issues

Affected students petitioned the UK Prime Minister for humanitarian intervention amidst financial distress

Ghanaian students in the UK are again in an embarrassing position after several PhD candidates have begun leaving their doctoral programmes.

This exodus has been prompted by the government's failure to settle outstanding tuition fees and living stipends through the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

Ghanaian Phd Students in UK Forced To Withdraw As Government Fails To Pay Fees

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that the Executive Body of the PhD Cohort-UK convened an emergency session, resolving to launch a sustained series of demonstrations across major UK cities and at the Ghana High Commission in Belgrave Square, London.

Despite numerous petitions sent to the Office of the President at the Jubilee House and the Ministry of Finance, the financial obligations to UK universities remain unhonoured.

The situation has reached a breaking point, with university administrators in the UK reportedly issuing "final warnings" to Ghanaian scholars. Some have faced deportation in the past, per a letter they shared online.

Unlike previous years, where "letters of comfort" from the Secretariat were accepted, many UK institutions are now demanding immediate settlement or the termination of student visas.

Having exhausted local avenues, the students took the extraordinary step of petitioning the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, in 2025.

The petition urged the British government to intervene on humanitarian grounds, citing that the sudden withdrawal of scholarship funding has left many international students in a state of "legal and financial limbo".

The students requested a reprieve on visa cancellations for those affected, arguing that the default lies with a sovereign state agreement and not the individual academic performance or conduct of the scholars.

In the latest development, the Executive of the PhD Cohort-UK issued a stern directive on Friday, January 17, calling for a two-day nationwide protest.

The leadership has called on all affected students to register for the protest by contacting the president and the welfare officer to build the necessary momentum to force a response from Accra.

One anonymous student lamented:

"I am in my final year of research. My university has blocked my library access and my portal. If the fees aren't paid by the end of this month, my Tier 4 visa will be curtailed, and I will be deported with nothing but debt."

According to a 2025 petition, the government owes over £3.6 million in fees.

