A Ghanaian man narrowly escaped harm as a big tree fell on some parked cars near 37 Military Hospital

The man's car was part of the vehicles that suffered some dents, but he was grateful that he was not injured

Ghanaians who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to thank God for the man's life

A Ghanaian man who narrowly escaped harm was grateful to God after a tree fell on multiple cars, including his, along the 37 Military Hospital road towards Kawukudi in the Greater Accra Region.

The man was sitting in the car, and it seems the vehicle developed a fault, so he got some people to help him push it to a safe place.

A Ghanaian man expresses his joy after he narrowly escaped injury when a tree fell on his car. Photo credit: @tinanewsgh

Source: Facebook

A few minutes after they parked the car and moved away, one of the big trees by the roadside fell on some cars nearby.

The man's pickup suffered some damage, just as some other cars nearby.

In a Facebook video, the car owner knelt to thank God for saving his life and those of the people who helped him.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, NADMO personnel are at the scene, worked to cut away branches from the fallen tree to help free the affected vehicles and restore movement along the 37 stretch towards Kawukudi.

The incident has led to traffic build-up within the area. Road users were encouraged to exercise caution and cooperate with emergency teams as they restore normal traffic flow.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens celebrate with man who escaped from harm

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Maame Akua Love on Facebook. Read them below:

Nana Ekua Otabil said:

"If you haven't been there before, you won't understand how grateful this man is...Herrrr, I have been living with this trauma for years now...I remember after our car hit another car, I literally couldn't pick any car again; I walked on foot to school."

Nana Adjoa Eduwa wrote:

"Nana Ekua Otabil, exactly, I have been there before; it took the intervention of God and Good Samaritan guys."

Papa Key Es said:

"God has always saved us."

Esther Kwakyewa Amekudzi wrote:

"Glory be to God."

Francis Effah Mensah said:

"Nissan Hardbody!! Like e`be Chinese pickup the whole thing go flatten. Their quality of metal is very fragile."

Source: YEN.com.gh