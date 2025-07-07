NDC executives in South Tongu have shut the NADMO office over a disputed director appointment

The party’s recommended candidate, Gati Michael, was bypassed for Richard Adomah, causing tensions

Local party officials say they were not informed about the handover and are demanding clarity from higher authorities

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Some aggrieved National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency executives in the South Tongu Municipal Assembly have locked the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) office in the constituency over issues regarding the appointment of a new director.

The recommended candidate for the NADMO district director position was Gati Michael, the constituency organiser.

NDC constituency executives lock up NADMO office in South Tongu after their preferred candidate was snubbed for appointment as District Director. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

However, the appointment was given to Richard Adomah, a party member and native of the constituency, who was not recommended by the constituency executives and is not an executive at any level of the party.

The closure, which occurred on Monday, July 7, 2025, highlights growing tensions within the ruling party in the area.

Dr Egbenyah, the South Tongu constituency secretary, shed light on the situation in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

“A couple of weeks ago, this issue popped up and it was about NADMO’s appointment for the district. The South Tongu executives recommended the constituency organiser for the position. But a different person came and said he’s the one appointed. That hasn’t gone down well with party members,” the constituency secretary stated.

He added that “because of the issue, the MCE issued a directive that the NADMO office be closed temporarily until the issue is resolved. But, recently, the NPP appointee who was there handed over to the newly appointed person we did not recommend. This got some of our colleagues angry, leading to the action they took this afternoon.”

Sentiment among party members

Nicholas Aklorbortu, one of the NDC executives who locked the office and Deputy Constituency Communication Officer, confirmed the sentiment among party members.

He stated, “The constituency executives made a recommendation based on the request from regional executives. These recommendations are for appointments to various positions. However, for around three or four months, a different person was posted to the NADMO office rather than the one we recommended. So when they came, the constituency executives went to the office to ensure they did not assume the role.”

Aklorbortu also expressed frustration over the lack of communication regarding Adomah’s appointment and the handover.

“The regional executives, our MP and MCE picked up the matter, sat us down and told us that they would look into the matter and inform the national executives as well. Since our regional executives took up the matter, we stood down....the constituency chairman, secretary, none of us was aware of the handing over. We only heard that the office was handed over to the person we did not recommend," he further stated.

The lack of familiarity with the newly appointed director among local party members was also a point of contention the communications officer emphasised.

“When we were campaigning, we didn’t see them. We don’t know them. …Even when our youth organiser asked him if he knew him, he said no. He doesn’t even know our youth organiser,” he added.

The incident underscores the importance of local party recommendations in appointments and the potential for friction when such recommendations are bypassed.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the appointee, Richard Adomah, have proven futile.

Southern Volta residents are demanding intervention to prevent further destruction of Ghana's coastal regions. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Southern Volta residents cry for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported thatCoastal erosion in Southern Volta continued to wreak havoc, displacing hundreds despite presidential assurances.

Joel Kofi Degue had called on the government to declare a State of Emergency and adopt lasting coastal defence solutions.

Residents expressed frustration over the lack of tangible action and the continued destruction following President John Mahama's visit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh