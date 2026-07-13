Registration documents confirmed Joana Quaye as a director and shareholder of Bills Micro Credit Ltd, alongside her ex-husband Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Joana Quaye filed a writ at the commercial division of the High Court seeking to nullify board meetings held without her knowledge or notice

Her lawsuit targets the alleged unlawful transfer of her shares to a man named Kobina Awuah and seeks orders against the Registrar of Companies to reverse the changes

Joana Quaye, ex-wife of Bills Micro Credit Ltd director Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has been confirmed as a director and shareholder of the Ghanaian microcredit firm, even as she pursues a court case over the alleged fraudulent removal of her stake in the company.

The registration document of Richard Nii Armah Quaye confirms his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, as a shareholder and a director of the company. Image credit: DELAY TV/YouTube, Bills Micro Credit

Source: UGC

The Law Platform reported on X on 11 July 2026 that company registration documents, obtained in accordance with the Companies Act, list both Richard Nii Armah Quaye as company Secretary and Director and Joana Quaye as a director and shareholder of Bills Micro Credit Ltd.

Joana Quaye's High Court Writ

The disclosure of her directorship follows a fresh writ Joana Quaye filed at the commercial division of the High Court on 10 June 2026, through her legal representatives, Messrs Dame & Partners.

In the writ, she asks the court to declare as void a series of board meetings that she says were convened and conducted without her being notified or present.

Beyond the meetings, she is also seeking to overturn what she describes as fraudulent transfers of her shares and directorship interest in the company since its founding roughly fifteen years ago.

According to the particulars of fraud contained in her writ, she alleges that a man named Kobina Awuah, listed as the 2nd Defendant in the case, is the beneficiary of the unlawful share and directorship transfers that took place without her consent.

The Office of the Registrar of Companies is named as the 4th Defendant in the lawsuit. Joana Quaye is seeking specific court orders directing the Registrar to remove from its official records any share ownership entries relating to Kobina Awuah that were registered without her authorisation.

She is additionally seeking orders directing the Registrar to expunge any directorship entries for the company that were made outside the proper appointment process, which she argues should have involved a General Meeting of Bills Micro Credit Ltd, including her as a shareholder.

The X post below has the surfaced registration document confirming Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife, Joana Quaye, as a shareholder and director of Bills Micro Credit.

RNAQ's ex-wife breaks silence amid divorce battle

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Joana Quaye appeared to have broken her silence with a pointed social media post hinting at fresh beginnings, even as her divorce dispute with the businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye continues to play out in court.

Joana's post, reshared by the Instagram blogger, Mari_Gyata, on Monday, July 6, 2026, carried the caption:

Joana Quaye recently filed a fresh writ at the commercial division of the Accra High Court demanding 10% of all profits from Bills Micro Credit Limited since December 2011, alleging that her shareholding in the company was fraudulently transferred to a third party without her knowledge.

Source: YEN.com.gh