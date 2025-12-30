Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, stole the spotlight at the 2025 Bills Micro-Credit end-of-year party

The famous Ghanaian celebrity didn't disappoint with her look at the star-studded event on December 28, 2025

Some social media users have commented on style influencer Hajia4reall's unique relationship with Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, has a close relationship with Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his family.

The rising musician was among the top celebrities who graced the Bills Micro-Credit end-of-year party in Accra.

Hajia4Reall impresses fans as she dances with Richard Nii Armah Quaye's children at an event. Photo credit: @hajia4reall.

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall spotted with Richard Quaye's children

Boujie Mood hitmaker Hajia4Reall looked flawless as always in a stylish long-sleeve corseted gown as Nigerian superstar Davido performed on stage.

She wore a long frontal lace wig, which accentuated her waist as she showed off her dance moves in a viral video.

Hajia4Reall was spotted with Richard Nii Armah Quaye's beautiful children, along with her daughter.

The Ghanaian investor's daughter looked elegant in a strapless corseted gown and a beautifully braided hairstyle.

The young heiress looked gorgeous in mild skin-tone makeup while showing off her black rectangular bag with a silver bow-tie.

Hajia4Reall’s daughter looked classy in a halterneck, sleeveless, flared gown as she showed off her dance moves.

The Instagram video of Hajia4reall is below:

Hajia4Reall performs at Bills Micro-credit party

Ghanaian singer Hajia4Reall got the crowd on their feet as she performed her new single “Boujie Mood” at the Bills Micro-Credit end-of-year party.

Hajia4Reall rocks flawless makeup for her stylish photoshoot. Photo credit: @hajia4reall.

Source: Instagram

The beauty goddess wore a classy gown which flaunted her fine legs as she modelled in red strappy designer high heels.

The songstress was rated as one of the best performers at the star-studded event.

The Instagram video of Hajia4reall is below:

Hajia4Reall rocks red gown

Ghanaian style influencer Hajia4Reall nearly shut down Instagram with her red gown for her official Christmas photoshoot.

The celebrity mother and influencer courted attention in a sleeveless halterneck gown, which flaunted her voluptuous figure and smooth skin.

Hajia4Reall showed off her beautiful tattoo while posing in her plush East Legon mansion. The beauty influencer wore an elegant side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup with red bold lipstick.

"Merry Christmas to you all. May the coming year bring you abundant grace, beautiful wins, and blessings . May your gifts be nice and your energy stay boujie. Give a boujie Caption and drop your momo number, giving away 1000 cedis each to 2 people ❤️."

The Instagram photos of Hajia4reall are below:

