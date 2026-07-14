Canada has announced simplified permanent residence pathways for international medical doctors on Tuesday, July 14, 2026

The IRCC offered doctors five routes to permanent residence through Express Entry and regional, provincial, and territorial programmes

The new policy also introduced faster 14-day work permit processing for medical doctors nominated by a province or territory

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Canada's official immigration authorities have announced a series of reforms to make it significantly easier for international medical doctors to obtain permanent residence in the country.

Canada announces Permanent residence reforms, providing new pathways for international medical doctors. Photo source: Disney Junior/Rick Rowell, Raimund Linke/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a press release, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the update on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, stating that the changes are designed to strengthen the stability of Canada's healthcare system.

The latest immigration reforms also aim at attracting and retaining qualified medical professionals from around the world.

New Canada pathways for international doctors

Under the new framework, international medical doctors will have access to five separate pathways to Canadian permanent residency, spanning regional, provincial, and territorial programmes as well.

The expanded options give applicants greater flexibility to find a route that best suits their professional circumstances and location preferences.

The Express Entry category is reserved for medical doctors who have at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience in the same line of work in the last three years.

As part of the new reforms, 5,000 federal immigration spaces will be reserved through the Provincial Nominees Program to nominate medical doctors with job offers or letters of support to live and work in Canada permanently.

Medical doctors nominated by a province or territory will also get a work permit processed in 14 days, so they can work while they wait for permanent residence.

International medical doctors can also include their family members in their application for permanent residency in the country.

Faster Canadian work permits for nominated doctors

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of accelerated work permit processing for medical doctors who receive a nomination from a province or territory.

Processing times will now be capped at 14 days, allowing nominated doctors to begin working in Canada while their permanent residence application is still under review.

This is expected to address staffing shortages in communities that depend heavily on internationally trained physicians.

The IRCC also confirmed that doctors applying through these pathways can include their family members in the same application, reducing the logistical and financial burden that often accompanies international relocation.

Canada's push to stabilise its healthcare workforce

The announcement reflects Canada's ongoing efforts to close gaps in its healthcare system, particularly in rural and underserved regions where recruiting and retaining doctors has long posed a challenge.

By streamlining immigration procedures specifically for medical professionals, the federal government is signalling that healthcare workforce planning is now a core pillar of its immigration strategy.

The X post of the IRCC announcing the new pathways for international medical doctors is below:

Canada lists professions eligible for permanent residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada listed professions eligible for permanent residency in the country.

This significant update, aimed at drawing skilled international talent, has already captivated millions, with particular interest from professionals in Nigeria considering their options for relocation.

Source: YEN.com.gh