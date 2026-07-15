A young Ghanaian man driving Pragya for commercial purposes got into trouble with two security personnel

The Pragya rider scratched the vehicle occupied by a soldier and a police officer when he tried to overtake in traffic

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to comment on the reaction of the security personnel

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Pragya driver reportedly scratched a Toyota Hilux occupied by security personnel, and their reaction sparked many to talk.

In a video on X, the person who took the video indicated that the Pragya rider did not stay in his lane.

Pragya rider scratches a soldier's car while forcing his way through heavy traffic. Photo credit: Spero Motors, Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook & @PrinceJidulah/X

Source: UGC

According to the person who took the video, the Pragya rider tried to force himself through heavy traffic.

However, he scratched a Toyota Hilux which was in the opposite lane. Unknown to the Pragya rider, the vehicle he scratched was being driven by a soldier in uniform and a police officer in the front passenger seat.

When the soldier came out of the car to check the level of damage to the car, the police officer joined him.

Those present expected the security personnel to beat the Pragya rider for his recklessness, probably.

However, they checked the damage, spoke to the Pragya rider, and helped him move his vehicle. After he parked at a good place, the Pragya rider returned to beg the officers.

They just signalled him to go, and he got up and left. The two security officers returned to sit in their car and left.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Pragya rider who scratched soldier's car

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @PrinceJidulah on X. Read them below:

@edudzi____ said:

"I swear say ebi sikof the Police man; he had to respect his presence. Like that Pragya rider go left the scene with Cymbal sounds in his head."

@GhAbuoden wrote:

"Everywhere go first blur."

@PrinceJidulah said:

"His soul left the body."

@Mrex_78 wrote:

"Nyame agye no ooo eiii😂😂😂."

@DrSelby_L said:

"Did you see that the soldier had a pistol? He is educated and disciplined. He did not show any external signs of frustration. He has not entered the military through a party."

@RAYAAN11223344 wrote:

"What is written at the back of the pragiya has really manifested."

@justDeon007 said:

"He only got lucky because he rep “ Nyame Ayɛ Bi" for the pragya ein back. 😂😂😂😂."

@IKON_MASSIVE wrote:

"God is truly great! 😂😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh