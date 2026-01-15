A Ghanaian mother who works as a Pragya driver to care for her family, including one of her children at UMaT, shared her story

Doris Abrey said she started in the industry as a form of exercise after she had a mild stroke and one of her hands became stiff

The mother of three encouraged other jobless women and graduates to consider working as Pragya drivers to make ends meet

Doris Abrey has inspired many by working as a pragya driver, using the proceeds to take care of her family and to make ends meet.

The mother of three said that she had been working as a commercial pragya driver in Kasoa, in Ghana's Central Region, since 2019.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Abrey said one of her children is currently studying at the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa (UMaT).

She stated that she funds all three children's education from the proceeds of driving a pragya.

"A man came to our town and first brought the pragya. By then, I had a mild stroke and was encouraged at the hospital to exercise. So I told one pragya rider that I want to join them. They asked if I could ride a motor, and I responded in the affirmative. So they said that I could easily drive the pragya. I was doing it as a form of exercise, and that helped my hand to heal after the stroke."

Comparing the financial viability of the business from when she started to now, Doris Abrey said it was more lucrative in 2019 than it is currently.

She indicated that in 2019, when she started, there were far fewer pragya riders, while now several people were operating in the transport industry.

"In 2019, I used to make more money compared to now. At that time, there were few riders. I make enough to take care of myself and my family. It is proceeds from this same pragya job that I use to take care of my child at the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa (UMaT), level 300."

Despite the drop in her profit margin, Doris Abrey encouraged women and jobless graduates to consider becoming pragya drivers as a profession.

"I will encourage women without jobs and even graduates without jobs to think of the pragya business as a lucrative venture they can join."

Pragya is a Ghanaian name for auto-rickshaws or motorised tricycles used as taxis.

Netizens praise inspirational female Pragya driver

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the video shared on social media.

Pinto Piero said:

"Mummy am proud of you. As a youth in this country, and you said there is no work in this country, you are deceiving yourself."

Nana Horus Islam wrote:

"Wow, she's beautiful. When some of us men failed to perform our duty?? Women shouldn't struggle to pay school fees; that's not their responsibility in society, hmmm. I will leave this here."

Berko Collins Osei said:

"I have picked her several times from Millennium Abongo to Kasoa."

Sheikh Fataw Iddrisu wrote:

"She is really trying waa!"

Frank Darmey said:

"Glory to God, a shining example, mum."

Maame Ama Pyke wrote:

"Wow, these are the people who need to be motivated. Wow, God bless you."

Phil Showers said:

"Wow. Riding pragya is a form of exercise. Proud of you, mum."

Godwin. Gakor wrote:

"That's great. What men can do, women can equally do."

