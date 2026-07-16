An old video of Kay Verli heaping praise on his elder sister Asantewaa, has gone viral amid an ongoing public family feud

In the resurfaced clip, Kay Verli shared that Asantewaa sold sachet water and carried him on her back to keep the family going

Fans flooded social media with reactions, with many pointing out the stark contrast between his past words and present behaviour

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An old video of Kay Verli showering praise on his elder sister, Ghanaian content creator Asantewaa, has resurfaced on social media amid the ongoing public feud involving members of their family.

Kay Verli's emotional confession about Asantewaa's sacrifices resurfaces amid their feud. Image credit: Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

The footage, which has gone viral across several social media platforms, has stirred emotions among fans, especially as it paints a stark contrast to the recent exchanges between the siblings.

In the resurfaced clip, Kay Verli spoke fondly of TikToker Asantewaa, describing her as someone who made enormous sacrifices to ensure he and their other siblings survived after the death of their mother.

"I don't joke with Asantewaa because she played a major role in supporting my other sibling and me when our mother passed away," he said.

Kay Verli explained that the family's struggles began after their mother's death, a period he described as one of the most difficult chapters of their lives.

According to him, before they eventually moved to live with their grandmother, Asantewaa had taken on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings despite facing hardships herself.

He recalled that Asantewaa did everything she could to provide for them, taking on different menial jobs to make ends meet.

One of the memories he shared was how Asantewaa sold sachet water and engaged in other small trading activities just to earn enough money to support the family.

He shared that during those difficult days, she would carry him on her back while working, ensuring that both her responsibilities as a caregiver and a provider were fulfilled.

Kay Verli credited those sacrifices for helping them survive one of the toughest periods of their lives, emphasising that he could never forget everything Asantewaa did for him and their siblings.

The old video has resurfaced at a time when tensions within the family have become a major topic of discussion online.

Recent public disagreements involving Asantewaa have generated widespread reactions, with many social media

Watch the resurfaced video of Kay Verli praising Asantewaa below:

Reactions to Kay Verli's resurfaced video

The clip hit a nerve with many viewers, who found the contrast between Kay Verli's past words and the current family tension difficult to ignore.

@sandy wrote:

"So did you lie back then, because what you are saying now is a different story."

@Andy said:

"Hmm, I am just thinking about how these two go here."

@eddy commented:

"And you are lying now."

AMG Armani reacts to Asantewaa's breakup announcement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AMG Armani reacted after Asantewaa announced their breakup in a social media video on July 14.

In a poignant message reflecting on personal growth amid heartbreak, Asantewaa stated, “I’ve cried, I’ve healed, I’ve grown,” while AMG Armani responded with humour, engaging fans with a light-hearted quip about his newfound single status.

Source: YEN.com.gh